By 2023, residents of the capital will have to pay more for Mexico City taxes and services. This, because 4.7% inflation was added to them.

According to the federal government, for next year inflation adjustments will be made to taxes such as property taxes, vehicle ownership, and the right to drink water service.

What are the services that will increase in 2023?

According to the Secretariat of Administration and Finance of Mexico City, the taxes and services that will increase next year 2023 are the following:

Collection of water rights: The minimum fee will cost 587.13 pesos for residential consumption from 0 to 20,000 liters. At the high end, the minimum payment for consumption greater than 120,000 liters will be 6,15 pesos and 80 cents.

It should be remembered that older adults, without a fixed income, single mothers, widows and orphans, pensioners, retirees or pensioners with work and disability risks, will have a 50% discount.

Property predial payment: The minimum fee of 213 thousand 281 pesosin its cadastral value they will go from 212 to 222 pesos.

For example: For a property of 1.2 to 1.7 million pesos, the fixed fee will go to 1,285.7 pesos. For properties of 1.7 to 2.1 million pesos in its cadastral value, the fixed fee will be 1,827.30 pesos.

While for properties of 32 million and over, 66,724.4 pesos of predial will be paid.

Finally, in the case of ownership, vehicles with up to 4 cylinders will go from paying 410 pesos to 429 pesos in 2023. In the case of those with eight or more cylinders that this year pay 1,529 pesos for next year It will increase to 1,601 pesos.