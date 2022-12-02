The Montessori method is an educational model that dates back to the late 19th century. The Italian educator and doctor Maria Montessori designed a system in which the child is the center of everything and respect for the development of each individual prevails. The adult must prepare a space completely adapted to the little one in which she can experiment freely.

This method is based on four principles, respect for each child’s own pace, freedom of choice and movement, learning through experience and the promotion of the child’s total autonomy. Thus, you can favor exploration, collaboration, concentration, communication, discovery or free exploration.

In the Montessori table of household tasks for children according to their age, you can see what type of activities the child can do as he grows according to his age, so you can offer him a Montessori education at home.

Remember that this table is indicative and, therefore, there are some children who can carry out an activity before others and this is quite normal.

Montessori table of housework for children according to their age



Montessori table of household chores for children according to their age. /



babies and more



At 2 and 3 years



– Put the toys in the box.

– Put the books in their place.

– Throw things away.

– Bring the firewood.

– Fold the rags.

– Set the table.

– Go get diapers and wipes.

– Clean the dust from the baseboards.

At 4 and 5 years



– Feed the pets.

– Clean up spills.

– Pick up the toys.

– Make the bed.

– Clean up the room.

– Watering plants.

– Clean and order the cutlery.

– Prepare simple appetizers.

– Use the hand vacuum.

– Pick up the kitchen table.

– Clean and put away the dishes.

– Clean the doorknobs.

At 6 and 7 years



– Pick up the trash.

– Fold the towels.

– Clean the floor with the mop.

– Empty the dishwasher.

– Gather the clean socks.

– Remove weeds.

– Pick up the dry leaves.

– Peel potatoes and carrots.

– Make a salad.

– Change the toilet paper roll.

At 8 and 9 years old



– Load the dishwasher.

– Change light bulbs.

– Put the washing machine.

– Fold/Hang clothes to clean.

– Clean the dust of the furniture.

– Put away clothes.

– Make scrambled eggs.

– Bake cookies.

– Take the dog out.

– Sweep the porch.

– Clean the table.

At 10 and 11 years old



– Clean the bathrooms.

– Vacuum the carpets.

– Clean the counter.

– Clean the kitchen.

– Prepare a simple meal.

– Mowing.

– Pick up the mail.

– Make sewing easy.

– Sweep the garage.

At 12 years and over



– Mop the floor.

– Change ceiling light bulbs.

– Vacuum and wash the car.

– Trim the hedges.

– Painting walls.

– Go shopping for food with a list.

– Cook a full meal.

– Bake a cake or a sponge cake.

– Make simple home repairs.

– Clean the windows.

– Iron the clothes.

– Watch over younger siblings.