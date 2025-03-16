In almost all cancers, early detection is important, and for this we must be attentive to abnormal symptoms or signs that may arise.

But the first signs of some types of cancer, such as mouth or oral cancer, may be more difficult to detect, since they can Get confused with other conditions.

But if someone can fix it is your dentist. Dentists are trained to detect routinely Signs of oral cancer during regular controls and in fact, they can be the first to detect those early signs.

Oral cancer, also known as mouth cancer, develops in the oral cavity, which includes The lips, tongue, gums and lining of the mouth.

In statements a The Sunthe doctor Safa al-Naherdentist in London, reveals which are those first signs that dentalists can detect in the reviews:

Buits in the mouth.

An ulcer in the mouth that does not heal.

Inexplicable bleeding in the mouth.

Red or red spots in the mouth.

Loose teeth or postpage tooth that no longer adjust correctly.

But not all signs appear inside the mouth. A lump or a sore on the lip That does not disappear after a couple of weeks can also be a signal, as well as a lump in the neck or lymph nodes enlarged in the neck.

Dr. Al-Naher also alerts other signs such as having speech difficulties: “Maybe Your voice sounds hoarse or loweror you may drag the words. “

Another symptom can also be the ear pain, which may be due to a nerve damage near the tongue. A throat pain that you have had for a long time and that does not seem to improve; difficulty or pain when chewing or swallowing; Difficulty moving the jaw or numbness of the lip or another part of the mouth are also symptoms.

What causes it

One of the greatest risk factors for developing oral cancer is tobacco consumption Drinking alcohol is another risk factor for oral cancer, as well as excessively hot drinks.