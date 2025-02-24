Mastitis is an inflammation of the breast tissue that can be produced by an infection. It usually affects mothers during breastfeeding although it can also occur in non -infants and even men.

Causes of mastitis

From milk retention to bacteria infection

The causes of mastitis can be several:

– Milk retained in the breast.

– Breast duct obstruction if the breast is not emptied in each shot.

– Bacterial infection in the breast. Bacteria can access through a crack on the skin of the nipple, for an opening in the breast duct or generate in the culture broth that is stagnant milk.

Among the risk factors of mastitis are:

– Having already suffered mastitis during breastfeeding.

– Nippy injuries (wounds or cracks).

– Pressure on the breasts (very tight support, seat belt, bag of the bag that presses the breast …).

– Tiredness or excessive stress.

– Poor nutrition.

– Smoking.

Symptoms of mastitis

Inflammation and pain in breasts

The signs and symptoms of mastitis are usually:

– Sensitivity and/or pain in the breasts.

– Inflammation in breasts and redness.

– Heat in the breasts to the touch.

– General discomfort.

– High fever.

– Uncreated mastitis can cause a pus abscess in the breast that requires surgical drainage.

Diagnosis of mastitis

Physical exam and breast milk cultivation

The physical examination, the description of symptoms and the cultivation of breast milk in infant mothers allow the diagnosis of mastitis. To rule out other causes, mammography and/or ultrasound will be requested.

If after the treatment the symptoms persist a biopsy will be requested.

Treatment and medication of mastitis

Antibiotics and analgesics

If mastitis is caused by an infection, an antibiotic treatment will be administered that, at the end, must be followed by the specialist. You can also recommend taking an analgesic such as paracetamol.

Do not interrupt breastfeeding if mastitis is suffered; In fact, symptoms can get worse if the breastfeeding is left. In addition, breastfeeding helps eliminate infection. It can be very helpful to breastfeed on the affected side since the baby will be hungry and suck with more force.

Mastitis prevention

Do not smoke, avoid breasts full of milk

To prevent mastitis during breastfeeding, you have to avoid having the breasts completely full long before the shots, it is allowed the baby to completely empty each breast and it is convenient to change the breastfeeding position between one shot and another. You also have to make sure the baby is well hooked to the breast during breastfeeding. Massage the breasts during breastfeeding or pumping, from the affected area to the nipple. Then apply cold in the breasts using cold compresses or ice.

It is also important to rest well and use a bra who lends a good support without pressing excessively.