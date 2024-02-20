Home page World

From: Philipp Brauner

According to a report, soccer world champion Andreas Brehme died of cardiac arrest. These are the signs of organ failure.

Frankfurt – The news of the sudden death of soccer world champion Andreas Brehme shocked Germany. Brehme's partner Susanne Schaefer confirmed this dpa the death of the 63-year-old former national player and coach on Tuesday night (February 20th). The cause of death is said to have been a sudden cardiac arrest.

Cause of death sudden cardiac arrest – signs previously difficult to recognize

Such tragic deaths are not uncommon in connection with sudden cardiac arrest. Because the event is often announced loudly German Heart Foundation not noticeable to those affected. If patients were still healthy 24 hours earlier, this is known in medicine as sudden cardiac death.

Football Germany in mourning: World champion Andreas Brehme has died at the age of 63. © Sven Hoppe/dpa

According to the German Heart Foundation, patients should exercise particular caution if they experience these symptoms:

shortness of breath

Chest pain

Persistent palpitations

Heart palpitations and limited resilience

Attacks of dizziness with impending loss of consciousness

Brief unconsciousness

If you experience the above-mentioned symptoms, you should definitely call the emergency number (112). This is especially true in the case of sudden and persistent pain in the chest area – which is also one of the typical symptoms of a heart attack. A cardiologist explains how the risk of such a heart attack can be reduced.

The trigger for sudden cardiac arrest is usually a cardiac arrhythmia

Immediately triggered, the cardiac arrest is loud pharmacy magazine mostly from so-called ventricular fibrillation. The heart rhythm is so permanently disrupted that the muscle only twitches uncontrollably and no blood is pumped through the body at all.

In the event of a sudden cardiac arrest, every second counts during resuscitation. © imago stock&people

According to cardiologist Prof. Dr. Thomas Voigtländer from the Agaplesion Bethanien Hospital in Frankfurt quickly has devastating effects on the organism. “Ventric fibrillation is always a crisis situation,” he explains in one Video on the German Heart Foundation website. After four to five minutes, the lack of blood flow causes the brain's function to be so severely restricted that “permanent damage occurs.”

In the event of a sudden cardiac arrest, rapid action is required

This is why immediate and quick action is required in the event of a cardiac arrest. According to the German Center for Cardiovascular Research, the following steps should be taken immediately:

First make an emergency call (112)

Heart pressure massage

Mouth-to-mouth resuscitation

If available: use a defibrillator

Because of this immense time pressure, many people die from sudden cardiac arrest. According to the German Center for Cardiovascular Research, there are approximately 65,000 per year. With every minute that passes, the chance of survival for those affected decreases by ten percent.

The risk of cardiac arrest increases with age. Loud pharmacy magazine Men are affected three times more often than women. The most common cause of abrupt organ failure is calcification of the heart vessels, known as coronary heart disease. But a heart attack, heart failure and other cardiac arrhythmias can also increase the risk. Other diseases such as myocarditis can be triggered by Covid viruses. (pkb)