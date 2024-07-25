The latest update of a prestigious magazine specializing in the world of business and finance determined the surnames of the 15 richest families in the United Stateson a list that includes business owners from different industries.

In the United States, as in countries around the world, some families have remained in the upper class for decades, while others have entered the ranks in recent years and are now on the list of the richest in the country. Every year, the renowned magazine Forbes draws up a ranking of the richest American familiestaking into account the total assets of the members.

According to the report published in 2024, The 50 richest families on the list are worth a collective $1.2 trilliona figure that is widely higher (by 30 percent) than the US$916,000,000,000 they accumulated in 2015, making it a successful decade for the country’s wealthiest families.

Although many of the richest families in the United States have been on the list for decades, there are surnames that entered recently. Thus, the The following list presents the surnames that the upper class has in the United States:

Walton Koch Mars Cargill-Macmillan Lauder SC Johnson Johnson Cox Pritzker Newhouse Duncan Hearst Brown Marshall Butt

The origin of the fortune of upper-class families in the United States

The report published by the aforementioned magazine details the origin of the fortunes of the different families, which mostly include businessmen. First place on the list is occupied by the Walton familythe descendants of Sam Walton and Bud Walton (founders of the Walmart supermarket chain), who They own about half of the shareswhich means they earn around US$700,000,000 each year.

Behind the Waltons the Kochs are includedowners of 84 percent of Koch Industries, so They earn a profit of US$115,000 from businesses such as pipes, chemicals, Dixie cups and Stainmaster carpets.The Mars family, for its part, derives its income from the M&Ms and Pedigree pet food brands.

On the other hand, the The Brown family owns the Jack Daniels bourbon whiskey producerwhile the SC Johnson family makes money from its cleaning products and the Pritzker family owns investments and hotels that landed them in ninth place on the list.