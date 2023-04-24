One of the star measures that the future state housing law will establish is the definition of stressed rental areas, which will allow price control to large holders, that is, according to the text, the owners of five homes or more. The current version of the draft, which may still undergo modifications in its parliamentary process, determines that these areas will be those where one of the following two circumstances is met: that the cost of paying the rent, including expenses and supplies, implies an effort for the tenant of more than 30% of the average income of the neighborhood, or that prices have risen in the last five years more than three points above the CPI.

An analysis carried out by Vocento, which cross-references the data for rent and rental prices neighborhood by neighborhood, reveals that one in four municipalities in the Region have areas of stressed rent according to the first of these two requirements. Thus, Murcia, Cartagena, Molina, Mazarrón, San Javier, San Pedro del Pinatar, Los Alcázares, Alcantarilla, Alhama, Cehegín, Fuente Álamo and Jumilla have a neighborhood in their municipal area where this circumstance is fulfilled.

This would make it possible for the Community to declare them stressed and for price caps to be applied to large holders as well as to newly rented houses and flats.

The calculations for the analysis of the situation in the Region are based on the Housing Rental Index from tax sources of data on habitual residence leases, with the Housing Rental Index by census sections for the year 2021 of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and the Urban Agenda and those of average annual net income per household for the year 2020 from the INE. 170.26 euros have also been added to the rental costs for supplies, since this is the national average that families allocate to these services, according to the INE Family Budget Survey.

The data obtained indicate that the town with the most areas in this situation in the Region is the capital, with 12. In the urban area of ​​the city of Murcia, the stressed areas correspond to some of the neighborhoods with the lowest incomes.







It also highlights the mismatch in coastal areas with high tourist pressure such as the Mar Menor environment, with Los Alcázares or San Javier as examples.

















The same is repeated on the Costa Cálida, in cases such as Mazarrón, where the large presence of second homes and vacation rentals strangles the supply of rentals for habitual residence.









The high profitability of these properties in summer, when they can reach prices of up to 2,500 euros per month, or the interest of the owners to occupy them in the summer period, take them off the market.

In any case, the application of price control in stressed areas will depend on the autonomous communities, since the powers in this matter are transferred, and the Government of the Region of Murcia has already positioned itself against this solution. Sources from the Ministry of Development and Infrastructure told LA VERDAD that the Community does not plan to resort to this mechanism, “because it implies limiting rental prices and we are convinced that, instead of solving the problem, it would aggravate it by producing the limitation of the offer”.