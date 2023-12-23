Christmas is celebrated on December 25, the last holiday of 2023 and marked as non-working day. Perhaps some will decide to choose this day of rest to finish making their Christmas gifts, fill the pantry with provisions or simply spend a day of leisure with family and friends in any store.

However, if this is the plan you have designed for this day, you must change your plan since this day is one of the few holidays in which a large part of the establishments remain closed. It is true that there are a few exceptions when it comes to leisure, that is why in this list we specify which businesses will be open and which will not.

Although December 24 is considered a working day and the vast majority of businesses will open their shutters, many of them modify their usual hours so that their workers can enjoy Christmas Eve dinner with their families. Therefore, it is advisable to check the schedules for this day on the websites of these establishments and stores.

What stores open on December 25?

Malls



– The Nueva Condomina shopping center will only open the restaurants and leisure establishments during normal hours, but the stores will close their doors on this day.

– The Dos Mares shopping center announces on its website that it is open 365 days a year, however, on December 25, only leisure and restaurant venues will open their shutters.

– Thader shopping center will remain closed.

– La Noria Outlet will remain closed.

– The Espacio Mediterráneo shopping center, in Cartagena, will remain closed. On its specific website it is open all year round except December 25 and January 1 and 6.

– The Parque Almenara shopping center in Lorca will be closed.

Stores



– El Corte Inglés: will remain closed.

– Ikea: will remain closed.

– MediaMarkt: will remain closed.

– Leroy Merlin: will be closed.

Supermarkets



– Carrefour: the establishments of the Carrefour supermarket chain will remain closed.

– Alcampo: the Alcampo supermarket chain will remain closed.

– Mercadona: Mercadona establishments will remain closed.

– Day: will remain closed.

– Lidl: this establishment will be closed.