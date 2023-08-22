In recent years, football has completely changed if we talk about it from the transfer side. The arrival of the Arab sheikhs in European football, mainly Manchester City, Newcastle and PSG, allowed these clubs to have a very large economic injection to strengthen their teams. In turn, the Asian teams, a confederation whose main teams are Arab and Chinese, want to promote this sport and are using a lot of money to achieve this goal.
For this reason, they are looking for the main players in the world and are tempting them with very important financial offers so that they can take their talents to these parts of the planet, as is the case with Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema, among many others. Despite this, there are also very important players who have rejected offers from these clubs to continue in the elite of European football.
Once he decided to leave PSG, Arab football became interested in the services of the best player in history by offering him a million-dollar contract (the largest in the history of this sport) but decided to reject it with the aim of going to a place in where your family feels comfortable like Miami is. He is the only one who does not continue in European football.
The Belgian striker returned to Chelsea after his loan from Inter and since he could not agree an extension with Neroazurro, the Arabs appeared but he rejected them in order to continue in Europe. Today, he is not even being considered by Mauricio Pochettino for the Chelsea squad.
Following the departure of Harry Kane, the South Korean was named Tottenham captain, representing one of the highest honors in his career. He had previously rejected different offers from Arab football with the aim of continuing in the elite and helping Spurs to be protagonists in English football.
One of the best midfielders in history turned down the millions of Asian football to continue, and finish, his career at Real Madrid. This action ended up getting the Croatian even more into the hearts of the White House fans. He is one of the references of the current squad of the Merengue team.
The world champion with the Argentine National Team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar rejected a very important offer from Arab football after speaking with Lionel Scaloni and Diego Simeone about his current affairs. His main objective is to continue with the Albiceleste and become the undisputed starter for Atlético Madrid.
The young French striker had been put up for sale by PSG and the Arabs came with an offer that traveled to every corner of the world but the world champion in Russia in 2018 appreciated the offer but rejected it. Now, he returned to play with the Parisian club pending the resolution of his contract.
On several occasions, the Pole has stated that his intention is to continue at Barcelona despite the interest of football from Saudi Arabia. Previously, he had also turned down offers from China when he was at Bayern Munich.
In 2019, the Uruguayan striker shone at Barcelona and was one of the great figures in European football. That was a great attraction for Chinese football but Lucho ended up rejecting his offers to be able to continue in Barcelona at the time.
When he was a reference and figure of Inter Milan, prior to his transfer to PSG, Icardi was tempted by the Chinese clubs to undertake an adventure in those lands but he rejected them, commenting that it was a stage that would end his career.
The Frenchman was shining at Arsenal and an offer came to him from China but he turned it down as he was having a good time with the Gunners. He later emigrated to Italian soccer to continue his successful career.
