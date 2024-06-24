Once again, the fans and players of the Colombian soccer team lives an illusion with the start of the Copa América 2024, which takes place in the United States, between June 20 and July 14.

This Monday, June 24, the tricolor will debut in its first match where it will face the Paraguayan National Team, this match will take place at 05:00 pm, in Houston, Texas.

The payroll that makes up the The Colombian national team is impeccable, since many of the players make their debut in European teams and they stand out in the most important tournaments, so in 2024 the tricolor has been classified as one of the favorites, since during its last matches under the direction of Nestor Lorenzo it has stood out with favorable results.

Called up to the Colombian National Team for the Copa América 2024

Archers: Álvaro Montero, David Ospina and Camilo Vargas.

Defenses: Carlos Cuesta, Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sánchez, Deiver Machado, Jhon Lucumí, Johan Mojica, Santiago Arias and Yerry Mina.

Frills: James Rodríguez, Jefferson Lerma, Jhon Arias, Jorge Carrascal, Juan Fernando Quintero, Kevin Castaño, Matheus Uribe, Richard Ríos and Yaser Asprilla.

Fronts: Jhon Córdoba, Jhon Jader Durán, Luis Díaz, Luis Sinisterra, Miguel Borja and Rafael Santos Borré.

Given the expectation generated by the performance of the Colombian National Team in the 2024 Copa América, many have wondered who are the footballers who have the best salary.

Colombia national team in the Copa América 2024. Photo:Colombian Football Federation Share

For this, the ‘Capology’ portal, specialized in salaries and finances of world football, tells what the players’ salaries are in real time; However, it is worth keeping in mind that generally after the Copa América it is likely that some transfers will be executed and these values ​​will present notable modifications.

These are the Colombian National Team players with the best salary in 2024

Jefferson Lerma: Born in Valle del Cauca and 29 years old, the soccer player is considered the one who currently receives the most salary. He plays in Crystal Palace of England and earns around 3.6 million euros annually, which corresponds approximately to 15,815,121,696 Colombian pesos.

David Ospina: born in Medellín and with 35 years old, Ospina has taken over the goal of the Colombian National Team in recent tournaments. Currently, the countryman abandoned the team Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia, to return to Atlético Nacional. It is known that during his stay in Saudi Arabia, David Ospina earned 3.5 million euros annuallywhich corresponds approximately to 15,375,812,760 Colombian pesos.

Davinson Sanchez: born in the municipality of Caloto, from the department of Cauca and 28 years oldhe works as a center back for the club Galatasaray of the Süper Lig and earn around 3.2 million euros per yearwhich corresponds approximately to 14,057,885,952 Colombian pesos.

James Rodriguez: born in Cúcuta, but raised in Tolima and with 32 years old and with an extensive career in the world of international football, 10 of the Colombian National Team He is part of the Brazilian team’s roster Sao Paulo, where it is estimated to earn around 3 million euros annuallywhich corresponds approximately to 13,179,268,080 Colombian pesos.

Luis Diaz: born in the municipality of Barrancas, in the department of La Guajira and with 27 years old, the footballer plays as a winger in the Liverpool of the Premier Leaguewhere it is estimated that he earns around 2.8 million euros annuallywhich corresponds approximately to 12,300,650,208 Colombian pesos.

