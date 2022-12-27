The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, offered a press conference on Monday to take stock of the political and economic year 2022. During his appearance, he took the opportunity to announce his third package of anti-crisis measures, with an economic cost of 10,000 million euros.

One of the most outstanding measures, since it will directly affect the pocket of the Spaniards, is the abolition of VAT on basic necessities, to which until now 4% was applied. In this way, one of the great concerns of families is addressed, together with the escalation of energy prices, since in recent months the cost of filling the shopping basket has skyrocketed, reaching rates of increase that exceed the 15% on many basic products.

According to the latest data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE), the foods that have risen the most in price since November 2021 are sugar, which has shot up 50.2%, oil (31.5%), milk (31%), eggs (27%), cereals (23%) and potatoes (21.5%). Given this situation, as of January 1, 2023 and for a period of six months, the price of basic food will benefit from a 0% VAT.

Food that we can buy without taxes: Bread

Milk

Eggs

Cheese

Fruits (apple, orange, pear, peach…)

Vegetables (tomato, spinach, aubergine…)

Legumes

Vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, cucumbers, lettuce…)

Tubers (potato, onion, carrot…)

flours

Cereals (wheat, rice, corn, oats…)

In addition to these staple foods, other basic products will benefit from a reduction in VAT from 10% to 5% during the same period.

Food that we can buy with 5% VAT:

The most expensive Christmas



These measures come in the midst of Christmas holidays that have dealt a severe blow to the pockets of citizens, with some products that have registered increases of more than 10% compared to last year and an average general increase of 5.2%, according to OCU data.

The consumer organization warned that more than a third of the products that make up the usual Christmas basket are at all-time highs, making this year’s Christmas meals the most expensive in recent times.

Among the products that have increased in price by more than 10% compared to last year, red cabbage stands out, which rises from 1.34 euros per kilo to 1.77 euros per kilo, 32%; hake (from €13.04/kg to €15.13/kg, 16% more); turkey (14% more), round beef (13%), pineapple (13%), Galician barnacles (13%) and prawns (11%).