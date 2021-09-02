Discover everything that Gamescom has brought us, now available to reserve.

We are embarked on one of the most interesting and capable console generations at the hardware level, both for its performance and for the general state of the medium; but there is no doubt that his first steps they are being somewhat slow, even injured in some cases, for reasons as important as the difficult health situation in which we have been involved since last year.

A good example of this is the case of Horizon: Forbidden West, undoubtedly one of the most anticipated titles of this early stage of the generation, as well as one of the last “big” releases that PlayStation 4 will have before completely passing the baton. to his successor. The work born from the Guerrilla Games team, which was expected for the final stage of this year, and which becomes part of the list of releases for next 2022; However, the Guerrilla boys have committed to a definitive date: the 18th of February of the mentioned year.

Faced with this news, one that goes on to further swell the battery of releases next year that Gamescom 2021 leaves behind, our friends at xtralife have not been able to contain themselves from the excitement and have counted on us to present the special editions and unique bundles that have been prepared for the future title of Sony consoles, a task we wanted to embark on.

Everything about Horizon Forbidden West

A lineup of editions worthy of our heroine’s journey

As many players excited about the launch will already know, Guerrilla Games’ work will be released simultaneously for current Sony consoles, a parity that xtralife has followed in all the editions they have prepared, all of them with various extras:

However, for those who want to keep things simple, what better than the standard edition of the title, one for which there is also room in this text, be it your edition for PS5, or its sister edition for PS4.

What has this Gamescom left us? Highlights now available to book

Those who want to see beyond the horizon will find plenty of other noteworthy releases expected later this year, or early in the promising 2022.

FIFA 22 Fever Pack for all platforms + Other editions

Among all of them, we would like to highlight the FIFA 22 Fever Pack, an edition that includes a century of FIFA on 4 DVDs at no extra cost with pre-order, but there’s more to watch between the release dates:

But we did not want to say goodbye without mentioning those who, during the course of the fair, are the undisputed “winners” of the recent event dedicated to the video game, with titles as notorious as Elden Ring among them:

