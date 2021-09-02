Discover everything that Gamescom has brought us, now available to reserve.
We are embarked on one of the most interesting and capable console generations at the hardware level, both for its performance and for the general state of the medium; but there is no doubt that his first steps they are being somewhat slow, even injured in some cases, for reasons as important as the difficult health situation in which we have been involved since last year.
A good example of this is the case of Horizon: Forbidden West, undoubtedly one of the most anticipated titles of this early stage of the generation, as well as one of the last “big” releases that PlayStation 4 will have before completely passing the baton. to his successor. The work born from the Guerrilla Games team, which was expected for the final stage of this year, and which becomes part of the list of releases for next 2022; However, the Guerrilla boys have committed to a definitive date: the 18th of February of the mentioned year.
Faced with this news, one that goes on to further swell the battery of releases next year that Gamescom 2021 leaves behind, our friends at xtralife have not been able to contain themselves from the excitement and have counted on us to present the special editions and unique bundles that have been prepared for the future title of Sony consoles, a task we wanted to embark on.
Everything about Horizon Forbidden West
As many players excited about the launch will already know, Guerrilla Games’ work will be released simultaneously for current Sony consoles, a parity that xtralife has followed in all the editions they have prepared, all of them with various extras:
- Horizon: Forbidden West Explorer Pack Edition with a 25 cm “Long Neck Machine” Plush Toy + Horizon: Zero Dawn Vintage “Messenger’s Bag” Shoulder Bag for 109.95 euros; also available for PlayStation 4 for 99.95 euros.
- Horizon: Forbidden West Hunter Pack Edition which includes a Horizon: Zero Dawn Vintage “Messenger’s Bag” Crossbody Bag + Horizon: Zero Dawn “Aloy” Brown Baseball Cap for 99.95; with PlayStation 4 edition for 89.95 euros.
- Horizon: Forbidden West Tribe Pack Edition with a Horizon: Zero Dawn Aloy Brown Baseball Cap + “Clan Nora” Metal Keychain from Horizon: Zero Dawn; also in stock for PlayStation 4 for 69.95 euros.
- Horizon: Forbidden West Collector’s Pack Edition with a 25 cm “Longneck Machine” Plush Toy + “Aloy” Synthetic Leather Wallet from Horizon: Zero Dawn for 89.95 euros; also with purchase option for PlayStation 4 for 79.95 euros.
- Horizon: Forbidden West Nomad Pack Edition with a Synthetic Leather Wallet “Aloy Horizon: Zero Dawn” + Metallic Keychain “Clan Nora” from Horizon: Zero Dawn for 79.95 euros; available for pre-order on PlayStation 4 for 69.95 euros.
- Horizon: Forbidden West Longneck Pack Edition with a TallNeck Horizon Zero Dawn Plush 25 cm included for 79.95 euros; available for pre-order on PS4 for 69.95.
However, for those who want to keep things simple, what better than the standard edition of the title, one for which there is also room in this text, be it your edition for PS5, or its sister edition for PS4.
Those who want to see beyond the horizon will find plenty of other noteworthy releases expected later this year, or early in the promising 2022.
FIFA 22 Fever Pack for all platforms + Other editions
Among all of them, we would like to highlight the FIFA 22 Fever Pack, an edition that includes a century of FIFA on 4 DVDs at no extra cost with pre-order, but there’s more to watch between the release dates:
But we did not want to say goodbye without mentioning those who, during the course of the fair, are the undisputed “winners” of the recent event dedicated to the video game, with titles as notorious as Elden Ring among them:
