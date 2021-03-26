During all these months, 343 Industries has been sharing with all of us the recording of the different sound effects that will make our game experience in Halo Infinite a completely incredible one, whether it is to operate a weapon, drive a vehicle, face the different enemies or find ourselves in special places in the Zeta Halo map. Therefore, on this occasion the American company has shared a new video showing us the sounds that we will hear inside the Forerunner structures in Halo Infinite.

343 Industries has recorded sounds using all kinds of things, like dynamite, Xbox consoles, and even a dog, among other things. Apparently, the work with the sound effects is being the most interesting, therefore, between the lots of important Halo Infinite details that revealed 343 a few weeks ago, now we have known what sounds we will hear inside the Forerunner structures in the new title of the Halo saga. In addition, they have shared new information about the audio and the different sounds that we will hear in the different environments of Zeta Halo, through Halowaypoint.

These are the sounds that we will hear inside the Forerunner structures in Halo Infinite

The goal of 343 Industries in the field of sound, both in sound effects and the BSO itself, is to “strengthen the emotion and impact of combat” and thus recover “the essence of the Halo legacy.” We will find feelings and emotions with everything that is to come in Halo Infinite.

343 Industries has recorded sound effects for Halo Infinite using Xbox consoles

The excitement and desire we have to put ourselves in the shoes of the Master Chief in the new Halo installment are incredible, and if nothing changes, in autumn 2021 we will be able to enjoy this new masterpiece. Finally, we remind you that yesterday a Halo Infinite actor said that the game would be released in November 2021.