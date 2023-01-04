Home page World

Of: Tanya Banner

Split

The astronomy year 2023 has a lot to offer – we present the celestial highlights of the new year.

Frankfurt – There is always something going on in the sky. But if you know the right dates, you can sometimes observe very special celestial events. shooting stars-Currents are a good example of this, but so are solar or lunar eclipses full moon or the supermoon. An overview of the most important celestial events in 2023.

Periodic shooting star streams spread over the year 2023

Annual shooting star streams are created when Earth flies through a dust trail that is a comet left in space. There are many of these periodic meteor showers, the most well-known include the Perseids in August, the Geminids in December and the Quadrantids/Bootids in January.

There will be a lot to see again in the sky in 2023. © IMAGO/Westend61

An overview of the most important shooting star streams of the year can be found in the Shooting Star Calendar. The five shooting star streams where the most meteors can be seen in the overview:

See also What analysts expect: will Apple crack $ 4 trillion soon? Quadrantids/Bootids 28.12.-12.01. | 03.01. | 110 Eta Aquariids/Mai Aquarids 19.04.-28.05. | 06.05. | 50 Arietids 14.05.-24.06. | 07.06. | 30 Perseids 17.07.-24.08. | 08/13 | 100 Geminidst 04.12.-20.12. |14.12. | 150 Source: International Meteor Organization (IMO)t * ZHR = zenithal hourly rate

Total and annular solar eclipses in 2023

One solar eclipse is one of the most impressive events that can be seen in the sky. The moon moves between the earth and the sun and covers the sun either partially or even completely. Two solar eclipses will take place in 2023 – but none of them can be observed from German-speaking countries.

The first solar eclipse of the year occurs on April 20, 2023. It will be a total solar eclipse visible in parts of Asia, Australia, the Pacific, Indian Ocean and Antarctica. Totality can only be seen in a very narrow swath, mostly above sea level and only hitting land in the far west of Australia, East Timor and West Papua.

The most beautiful pictures of the partial solar eclipse of October 25, 2022 View photo gallery

For the second time in 2023, the Sun will eclipse on October 14, 2023. The annular eclipse will be visible across parts of North America, South America, the Pacific, and Atlantic. The annular eclipse can be seen in a narrow strip that runs through the USA, Mexico, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Colombia and Brazil: There the moon moves in front of the sun so that it is surrounded by a solar ring for a short time is.

the next solar eclipse will be in Germany only be observed in 2025.

Space Newsletter Subscribe to the free space newsletterto always be up to date.

There will be two lunar eclipses in 2023 – one of them can be seen in Germany

The first lunar eclipse of 2023 is unspectacular because it is only a penumbral eclipse. The penumbra of the earth moves over the moon, the umbra does not reach the earth’s satellite – which is why the lunar eclipse on 5./6. May 2023 will not be easy to see either. In principle, it is possible to see the sky event in parts of southern and eastern Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, the Pacific, the Atlantic, the Indian Ocean and Antarctica – just don’t expect too much.

The moon – a celestial body, many facets View photo gallery

The partial lunar eclipse on the 28th/29th promises a little more. October 2023: Here the earth’s umbra reaches the moon’s surface, albeit only a small part of it. The partial lunar eclipse can be seen in parts of Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North America and South America.

the next lunar eclipse in Germany will then only be shown on September 18, 2024.

Moon offers a show in the sky every month

Unlike other celestial events, the moon puts on a show in the sky every month. Not only the full moon is particularly worth seeing – even a very narrow crescent moon can look picturesque in the sky. In 2023, the full moon reaches its lowest distance on August 2 at 07:52 CEST. It will then be only 357,311 kilometers away from Earth and will shine from the sky as a “supermoon”.

Occasionally, special “meetings” of celestial bodies can also be admired in the sky:

22nd of January: Venus passes close by Saturn

Venus passes close by Saturn January 23: narrow crescent moon joins Venus and Saturn – the best photo motif on starry sky in january

narrow crescent moon joins Venus and Saturn – the best photo motif on starry sky in january Mid-January to mid-February: Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) can be seen in the sky

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) can be seen in the sky 1st March: Jupiter meets Venus in the evening sky

Jupiter meets Venus in the evening sky March 28 to April 18: Mercury can be seen in the evening sky

Mercury can be seen in the evening sky 7th of July: Venus is at its brightest in the evening sky

Venus is at its brightest in the evening sky August 24: Moon covers the star Antares

Moon covers the star Antares November 9th: Venus and crescent moon meet

In addition to the natural celestial bodies, artificial satellites also occasionally put on a show in the sky: the “Starlink” satellites from SpaceX, for example, can be seen particularly brightly in the sky in the days after launch. Also the International Space Station you can occasionally as a bright “star” moving across the sky. (tab)