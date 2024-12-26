The province of Teruel has a mountainous landscape that makes it the perfect destination for mountain lovers. outdoor sports. Its great peaks, dense valleys, lush forests and spectacular rivers and waterfalls make the Teruel territory an enclave with endless options such as hiking, cycling, climbing, swimming and skiing.

Thanks to its steep mountains and low temperatures that characterize the Teruel winter, the province has two ski resorts. At the end of the year, when the cold hits and the precipitation turns into snowflakes, Teruel turns white to give way to what, for many, is the most anticipated season of the year.

Javalambre station

To find the first ski resort in Teruel, that of javawire, We travel to the municipality of Sierra Camarenaone of the highest in the province. It is one of the stations in Aramón, more frequented by Teruel residents than by tourists and the perfect destination for a family getaway.

Javalambre has a total of thirteen tracks: four green, eight blue and one red, of greater difficulty. In addition, it has nine lifts made up of conveyor belts, chairlifts and ski lifts. As if that were not enough, at this station there is also a Freestyle and another from Funny Track, in which to perform different descents with obstacles.

Javalambre ski resort. Javalambre-Valdelinares

The Javalambre station in Teruel It is divided into two sectors that comprise a total of 15 kilometers of slopes. The first is the Sabina sector and the second is the Lapiaz sector, where it is possible to reach very high altitudes with 1,850 and 1,650 meters of altitude. In addition, the place is perfect for those who are starting out in the world of skiing, as it has simple clues for learning.

Valdelinares station

The second ski resort in the province of Teruel is known as Valdelinaresand is located in the heart of the Sierra de Gúdar. Very close to it it is possible to visit towns such as Alcalá de la Selva, Linares de Mora, Rubielos de Mora and Mora de Rubielos.

Valdelinares ski resort Javalambre-Valdelinares

Valdelinares has a total of sixteen tracksof which six are green, four blue and four red. In addition, in its 17 kilometers of extension it also includes a snowpark and a Funny Track. To reach the highest areas, this station offers twelve lifts made up of conveyor belts, ski lifts and chairlifts.

The station is also divided into two sectors, the 2,000 level sector and the 1,700 level sector, and both have restoration area with several establishments at the foot of the slopes. Valdelinares is a little more touristy and frequented than Javalambre also due to the beautiful and well-known towns that surround it, but both are a true wonder, perfect for enjoying some days in the snow with family and friends.

