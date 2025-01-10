Not all citizens of Spain pay the same taxes. While the Government collects personal income tax, VAT and some Special Taxes and the regional governments manage taxes on Wealth, Inheritance, Donations, Asset Transfers and Documented Legal Acts, some regions have their own taxes. This means that there is a great disparity between what a citizen pays depending on where they pay taxes. In the case of Pontevedra, Lugo, Ourense and A Coruña, there are six taxes typical of the Galicians.

The taxes that only Galicians pay

One of the taxes that only Galicians must pay is the water canonwhich is assumed in order to recover the costs related to it. They also serve to contribute to the establishment of mechanisms that promote rational use of resources and savings.

Another aspect to which the people of Galicia have to contribute is related to the environmental damagefor which several taxes specific to the autonomous community are established. One of them is for him damage caused by certain uses and exploitation of dammed waterwhich aims to compensate for the negative effects of carrying out activities that affect river heritage and its repair.

Furthermore, also related to the environment, Galicians must also pay the air pollution tax. This taxes the emission of oxygenated sulfur and nitrogen compounds. They must also face the wind feeestablished by the generation of adverse environmental conditions and impacts on the natural environment due to the installation of infrastructure dedicated to the production of wind energy.





The concern for caring for the environment is also reflected in the fee for the infrastructure necessary for the evacuation of offshore wind. This tax is intended to rationally manage the coastal environment and the environmental compensation and rebalancing actions of the town councils and the fishing sector.

Another of the taxes specific to the autonomous community is the mining environmental compensatory. This is aimed at compensating for the harmful externalities generated by the extraction, exploitation and storage activities of industrial metallic minerals and precious metals.

Finally, in Galicia there is the fee for properties in a state of abandonment. The intention of this tax is to promote the rehabilitation of urban regeneration areas of regional interest and reduce the number of abandoned properties in these areas. For this tribute, the income is intended to finance the different actions and revitalization measures so that the owners of these buildings contribute to the recovery of these parts of the Galician territory.