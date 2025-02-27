These are the simple versions of the most difficult exercises of the gym

“On the ground and 20 flexions!” It is one those punishments that appear in the films that portray military life in the United States, but it is not something that most people can do for the good ones. The same goes for other famous exercises, such as dominated or dead weight. They are not easy to do.

Multiarticular exercises

These exercises have something in common: these are composite or multi -articular movements. That means that to make them (good) several joints are flexed at the same time. For example, the squatillas are “hinge” movements in which the waist and knees bend at the same time. In the dominated ones, to get up on the bar, it is necessary to bend the elbows and shoulders, as well as in the flexions. In all of them, the rest of the body should be maintained in position thus using other muscles isometric.

Composite exercises are an cornerstone in any good training program, either for advanced beginners or athletes. First, they are highly efficient, since they allow work several muscles simultaneouslywhich translates into a greater stimulus for the muscles to become larger and more strong.

In addition, multi -articular exercises improve coordination and stability, since they require the body to function as an integrated unit. This is not only beneficial for sports performance, but also for the activities of daily life, where strength and coordination are essential.

Another important advantage is that multi -regular exercises promote Anabolic hormones releasesuch as testosterone and growth hormone, which are necessary for muscle development and recovery both in men and women.

However, despite their benefits, these exercises are not easy. It is necessary to learn the appropriate technique to be effective and avoid injuries and, in addition, they can be intimidating for those who begin or have physical limitations due to injuries or age. Fortunately, there are simplified versions that bring them closer to any level of physical form.

Seadilla

The squat is one of the fundamental and most effective exercises to work the legs, buttocks, back and Core. However, for many people, performing a complete squat can be difficult due to limitations in mobility, strength or flexibility. A simplified version of the squat is the assisted squat with a chair or bank. To perform this exercise, place a chair under you and slowly go down until you sit on it, keeping your back straight and firm feet on the floor without lifting your heels. Then get up using the strength of your legs. This version reduces the load on the joints and allows us to focus on the correct technique.

Another strategy to make the squat easier, especially if you have flexibility problems is to reduce the range of movement. Instead of going down until the thighs are parallel to the ground, we can go down only as far as we can surely, and progress every day lowering the position.

Dead weight

Dead weight is an excellent exercise to work the posterior chain of the body, including buttocks, hamstrings and lower back. However, it can be a complex movement, since again we must fold the knees and waist at the same time, and keep our back straight while we lift a bar.

A simplified version is the dead weight with dumbbells or Kettlebell. Instead of lifting a bar from the ground, dumbbells are used or Kettlebells, They are easier to hold and give us greater control of the movement while gaining strength.

Another option is to lift a bar, but start the exercise from a high position, placing the bar on supports or a platform, which reduces the range of movement and makes the exercise less demanding.

Soil flexions

Flexes on the floor are a classic exercise to work the chest, shoulders and triceps. However, for many people, especially beginners, performing complete flexion can be too difficult.

A simplified version is knee flexion. Instead of resting on your feet, rest your knees on the floor, with your feet in the air. This reduces the load on the upper body and facilitates movement. Another option is to perform inclined flexions, where you place your hands on a high surface, such as a bank or a table, which reduces the resistance and makes the exercise more manageable. For example, you can make flexions on the kitchen countertop or even leaning on the wall.

Dominated

The dominated are such a demanding exercise that many people cannot do it, since it requires great strength in the upper body in relation to body weight, which mainly works the back, biceps and shoulders.

For those who cannot perform a complete dominate, there are several simplified versions. One of them is the assisted dominated with elastic bands. Place a closed elastic band, high resistance, around the dominated bar and hold the other end with your feet or knees. These bands are graduated in thickness and width, and can offer great resistance, which in this case will help you get up, reducing the load and allowing you to perform the movement more easily.

Another option is to make negative dominate. In this case, use a bank or a platform to place yourself in the upper position of the dominate (with your chin over the bar). You can take a small jump to raise you. Then go down slowly until it is hung with extended arms. The more you can go down, the louder you will be. It is estimated that, if you get down in 20 seconds, you have enough strength to make a complete dominate raising your own weight.

Multiarticular exercises are usually the ones that intimidate us most, and many people think they will never be able to do them. However, force can be developed at any age, it is enough to progress little by little, with the simplified versions, until the exercise is done safely and without risk of injuries.