A mega-strike in Hollywood involving writers and performers is expected to halt production of most movies and many popular TV shows. The last time the members of the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) went on strike in July 1980.

Back then, as reported by the New York Times at the time, part of the dispute between the members and the entertainment giants had to do with profits from the sale of made-for-cable TV shows and movies and videotapes. .

Forty-three years later, the new strike, adding to an existing writers’ strike, focuses on similar lawsuits related to material made for streaming platforms and concerns about the artificial intelligence. Movie theaters in the UK and US will be relieved that all this has happened while the film reels of three big movies are already being loaded: Barbie, oppenheimer and the first part of mission impossible 8.

But if the mega-strike continues for months, movie theaters could be in trouble and moviegoers could be left with nothing new to watch except reality shows and live sports.

SAG-AFTRA he said at a news conference on Thursday that the strike will involve members of his 2020 television and theater contract.

Some of the highest grossing movies currently in production include ghostbusters 4, Mufasa: The Lion King and avatar 3 and 4, according to the Internet Movie Database. Meanwhile, the third movie of paddington, Paddington in Peruwould start work later this month, but growers may now need to stock up on jam sandwiches for the time being.

Among the productions in the United Kingdom that could be affected is Deadpool 3, starring Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, who were recently photographed in suits for their roles. The third installment of the anti-hero film franchise of Marvel It was released in May 2024, but the strike could now change things.

Fans might also have to wait longer for other highly anticipated movies like the sequel to beetlejuice by Tim Burton and a film adaptation of the musical wicked.

beetlejuice 2Set to be released in September 2024 and star Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega, filming just started in Vermont this week when the strike was announced.

But the film adaptation of wicked, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, has been filming in the UK for months. The first of the two films will be released in November 2024. Productions abroad are also expected to be affected, such as the sequel to gladiator from Paramount, starring Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington.

The new one gladiator it is filming in Morocco and Malta, but with many British crews working on the production team.

The strike also affects promotional activity. Upcoming releases that had promotional events such as press conferences and red carpet premieres planned include haunted mansion of Disney (released July 28), a new film from the Ninja Turtles (August 2nd), The mystery of Agatha Christie by Sir Kenneth Branagh, A Scary In Venice (September 15).

While the scripts for these projects are likely to be completed, the performers’ strike will halt much of the production work and wreak havoc on the schedule.

The number of filming permits for feature films and television projects, including reality shows, in Los Angeles fell 64% last week compared to the same week in 2022, according to FilmLA data. As for television, Warner Bros. Discovery previously bragged about minimal disruption from the writers’ strike on HBO projects like the series. House of the Dragonwhich was filming in the UK, because the scripts were complete.

However, the strike by interpreters who are members of SAG-AFTRA it means that many fully written scripts will probably go unused.

Side agreements may be struck between union performers and producers to allow certain projects to proceed. In the United States, other television projects in production this summer are expected to include the second season of the reboot of Night Court and Chicago Med, Fire and P.S. on NBC, NCIS and Young Sheldon on CBS, and family guy and the simpsons in Fox.

Television networks in the United States have responded by expanding the amount of “unscripted content,” such as The Masked Singer, The Amazing Race, Survivor and Kitchen Nightmaresin their fall schedules.

Various TV series being filmed in the UK including the thriller The Day of the Jackalstarring Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne, and Stephen Graham’s boxing drama A Thousand Blows could also be affected.

Work on other great programs like stranger things, The Last of Us and yellowjackets had already been arrested due to the parallel writers’ strike, just like Saturday night Livebut the actors’ strike means they are now double detained.

Via: BBC