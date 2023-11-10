These are the series and documentaries that you can watch for FREE on NASA+: on what devices is it available?

Currently there is a diversity of streaming services ranging from disney+ and Netflix until Amazon Prime and HBO Max, among many others. In this panorama, a new proposal arises: NASA+, the application recently developed by the prestigious American space agency of the same name. Along those lines, we tell you which series and documentaries we can see on this new platform.

Since the POT began its activities in 1958, it has accumulated a vast collection of content, based on its scientific missions. Following the line of platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, the American space agency has decided to make this enormous video gallery available to the public. This library includes archives of previous releases, live broadcasts, documentaries and series, material that will be presented progressively for the entire public to enjoy.

Through its web platform and the application designed for cell phones, NASA+ will show all its content, so everyone can access it if they have iOS devices, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV, all from an exclusive section dedicated to NASA+. It is important to note that, despite these accessibility options, the program does not allow downloading content for offline playback.

What are the series and documentaries that can be seen for free on NASA+?

With NASA+, the space agency seeks to consolidate its images and videos of space missions into a universally accessible platform, even though these resources are already largely available on its website.

Furthermore, with this streaming platform they will go beyond simply showing images and videos. The space agency plans to offer a variety of additional content, focusing especially on live broadcasts of its launches, as well as the creation of documentaries and series that will be added over time. Its objective is to maintain a constant dynamic in the service, regularly providing new attractive content for the audience.

NASA will transmit exclusive material from its space missions and scientific research. Photo: NASA+

Within the content offering, topics such as the solar system and the universe are covered. You can also find original productions, documentaries and a section dedicated exclusively to Spanish, in which content is presented in our language. Most of the material will be available mostly in English.

Another content that stands out is ‘NASA Explorers’, which is focused on the OSIRIS-REx mission. In addition, we find ‘Mars a Minute’, which focuses on the planet Mars, and ‘Other Worlds’, a production that highlights the James Webb Space Telescope, showing everything it has managed to capture in its exploration. Below, these are all the titles:

‘Other Worlds’

‘NASA Explorers’

‘The Traveler’

‘Into The Field: The Search for Life’

‘JPL and the Space Age’

‘Moon 101’

‘Elmo Visits NASA’

‘Space Place in a Snap’

‘New Horizons’

‘Surprisingly STEM’

‘Sci-Girls’

‘Down To Earth’

‘Earth Minute’

‘High Above, Down Under’

‘Climate Tales’

‘The Von Kármán Lecture Series’

‘Why with Nye’

‘Mars in a Minute’

‘Space Out’

‘Elements of Webb’

‘What’s Up’

‘Leader in Lidiar’

‘STEMonstrations’

