Costco, without a doubt, is one of the companies preferred by Mexicans. It is enough to see the pitched fights that take place on important dates where hundreds of people fight for bread, or the various videos that circulate on the virtual platforms that have said corporate as the protagonist of multiple stories.

Now, have you ever wondered why the costco success? Although the quality that the chain manages in all its branches in the national territory of the Mexican Republic and abroad is unquestionable, the truth is that the American corporate has some tricks that make people want to go to its stores and that very surely They have gone completely unnoticed.

According to what was disclosed by the user @wayocastellanos Through the social network TikTok, there are three secrets that Costco does not want its customers to know and they are the following:

membership

According to what was said by the tiktoker, the reason why Costco stores ask for a membership to be able to go to their branches has to do with the fact that, when buying it, the person will want to go more to the establishments in order to repay the amount they paidwhich in turn will make the chances of acquiring something increase exponentially.

The little car

The reason Costco carts, as stated by the content creator, are slow and noisy is because the company you want customers to spend more time walking through the store.

Asterisks in prices

Lastly, according to what was pointed out by the tiktoker in the clip uploaded to the Chinese virtual platform, the asterisks on the product price signs mean that they are the last remaining pieces, so it is a great opportunity to acquire them at a good price.

As you can see, nothing that happens inside Costco stores does not have a reason for being, quite the contrary, since they are designed as strategies to make the company’s sales go up more.