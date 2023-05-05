Rock Imperium attendees can already take the pencil to start drawing up their road map. The organization of the festival announced this Friday the schedules of all the bands that will perform from June 23 to 25 at Parque El Batel.

One of the most anticipated concerts, if not the most, is that of KISS. The legendary New York group will celebrate in Cartagena on Sunday, from 10:15 p.m. to 12:15 a.m., their last concert in Spain. No less historic will be the performance of Deep Purple, which they will offer on Saturday, from 10:10 p.m. to 12:10 a.m., their only scheduled date at a national level this year. It will do so with the addition of the excellent guitarist Simon McBride, after the abandonment of Steve Morse to take care of his wife, sick with cancer.

The first day, on Friday, will be led by Helloween. The German band will perform from 10:10 p.m. to 12:10 a.m. under the ‘Pumpkins United’ format, a formation that brings together members from all eras, with the vocalist work shared by Andi Deris and Michael Kiske. Rock Imperium 2023 festival time table.





The ‘silver’ hours, from 8 to 9:40 p.m., will fall on Blind Guardian on Friday, Europe on Saturday and The Winery Dogs on Sunday. This latest lineup is a hard rock ‘superband’ made up of drummer Mike Portnoy, bassist Billy Sheehan and singer/guitarist Richie Kotzen, three of the scene’s most respected musicians on their respective instruments. Other prominent names that will hit the Rock Imperium stages are Evergrey, on Friday, from 4:20 p.m. to 5:20 p.m.; Son, on Saturday, from 12:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Elegant Weapons, on Sunday, from 5:25 p.m. to 6:25 p.m., when Lordi will take over; and Skid Row, also on Sunday, from 0.40 to 2 hours. Along with the publication of the concert schedules, the organization also announced that, a month and a half after the festival, 85% of the tickets have already been sold. Said capacity was expanded last February, having “almost double the space” after a reorganization of the spaces and an extension of the surface planned for the installation of the venue. This second edition of the Rock Imperium festival will grow in width, occupying part of the road that borders El Batel Park, and will also have a third stage in the UPCT car park, with which it will be connected through a walkway.

