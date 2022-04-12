Car enthusiasts often see their car as something that resembles a living being and in the eyes of many, their front end can even radiate emotions. The American website car scoops made an overview of the most sad looking models.

Car manufacturers gratefully use the front end to convey signals. Sports cars get a large ‘mout’ – read radiator – which apparently seems to swallow predecessors. Or they have sharply cut headlights that seem mean or focused on the world. Other cars have a cheerful, open look again, such as the first Renault Twingo or the Austin Healey Bugeye Sprite from the 60s.

This Aston Martin looks like it just lost its roof. © Aston Martin



But there are also cars that look extremely sad at the world and that does not seem to be intentional. The Nissan 300 ZX from the 1980s for example, who, according to Carscoops, looks with his headlights up like a puppy just told not to get a cookie. With the lights down, according to the site, it's like your dad taking a nap on the couch after a big plate of spaghetti. The Lancia Stratos is also mentioned and the Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona in the top photo also looks very sad, as if the car realizes that the petrol is much too expensive these days for a brisk ride.

The Nissan 300ZX. © Nissan



The website asked readers for their opinion and examples of sad-looking models soon rained down. This comment from a reader showing a photo of former TopGear-host Richard Hammond imitating the front of a Mini is hilarious. One of the first generations of the BMW Z4 also sees little hope in the future, according to a reader. And the new Mercedes C-Class is also mentioned.

Lancia Stratos. © RM Sotheby’s



Audi prototype

Another reader thinks most Italian cars from the 90s look very sad, such as the Alfa 166, the Lancia Ypsilon and the Maserati Quattroporte. The sad-looking Ford Scorpio from the 90s is also mentioned, as well as a prototype from Audi called Rosemeyer that probably felt that it would never grow into a production model. Whether it will ever come to an official top 10 is unknown.

Audi Rosemeyer prototype. © Audi







