These are the rivals of the Colombians in Wimbleon

The Spanish Carlos Alcaraz will debut in Wimbledon against the french Jeremy Chardy on Tuesday, July 4, while the Colombians have also defined their rivals in the London tournament.

On their way to a possible final, there would be Alex de Miñaur or Alexander Zverev in the round of 16, Holger Rune in the quarterfinals and Daniil Medvedev or Stefanos Tsitsipasen semifinals. With Novak Djokovic it could only be seen in the final.

(Video: James Rodríguez unleashed this madness in the Ibagué shopping center) (Shakira confesses: she talks about her new success and if she was “inspired” by Gerard Piqué)

the rivals

The Colombians already have their rivals in the first round and have a high chance of advancing.

camila osorio will be measured in Italian Elisabetta Cocciarettowho is number 41 in the world, currently.

doubles Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah they will do it against some old acquaintances, Marcell Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah Photo: to the beautiful Getty Images – AFP

Daniel Galán will also have his turn and he will do it against the Japanese Yosihito Nishiota, who does not have much of a poster.

(Shakira, disappointed: they reveal the “accomplice” of Clara Chía in the Pique environment)