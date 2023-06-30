Friday, June 30, 2023
These are the rivals of the Colombians in Wimbleon

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 30, 2023
in Sports
These are the rivals of the Colombians in Wimbleon

Camila Osorio at Wimbledon 2022

Camila Osorio, against an Italian.

The Spanish Carlos Alcaraz will debut in Wimbledon against the french Jeremy Chardy on Tuesday, July 4, while the Colombians have also defined their rivals in the London tournament.

On their way to a possible final, there would be Alex de Miñaur or Alexander Zverev in the round of 16, Holger Rune in the quarterfinals and Daniil Medvedev or Stefanos Tsitsipasen semifinals. With Novak Djokovic it could only be seen in the final.
the rivals

The Colombians already have their rivals in the first round and have a high chance of advancing.

camila osorio will be measured in Italian Elisabetta Cocciarettowho is number 41 in the world, currently.

doubles Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah they will do it against some old acquaintances, Marcell Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah

Photo:

to the beautiful Getty Images – AFP

Daniel Galán will also have his turn and he will do it against the Japanese Yosihito Nishiota, who does not have much of a poster.
Recommended

