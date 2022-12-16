FC Barcelona has resumed its activities to face the many challenges it faces once international affairs are over. The team led by Xavi Hernández is clear that in order to achieve the objectives already set, it is necessary to continue strengthening the team, especially in positions where it is urgent to do so.
The Blaugrana team always suffered when they tried to fill the need for both sides, both the right and the left. The passage of Dani Alves and the golden age of Jordi Alba have marked a before and after for Barça and that is where everything gets complicated. Joan Laporta, led by Mateu Alemany, will seek to shake up the transfer market again in January. Despite salary complicationsvery surely Barça will end up making a couple of incorporations with the intention of armoring the team that continues to be the leader in LaLiga.
The continuity of Héctor Bellerín is not defined and it is that even if he decided on the Spanish winger, he would have to continue looking in the market for another player who can transmit the guarantees that the team needs, as well as fulfill Xavi’s wishes, to have all ‘folded’ positions. Next, we review a list of right-backs that Xavi would have his eye on.
Portuguese right-back Diogo Dalot is not a surprise on Xavi’s wish list. Surely his interest has increased much more with his recent performances with the Portugal team. The side is one of the favorites and surely one of those who lead this list.
Another of the options that Xavi put on the table is that of the French defender, Benjamin Pavard. The Barça coach thinks of a right-back who has defensive capabilities and who has a certain rigidity when scoring and putting pressure on the opponent. That’s where the Pavard name comes in.
Another of the favorites on the list, the Argentine Juan Foyth. In the past transfer period, the name of Foyth was one of the ones that he took the most strength to sign for the position of Barça’s right-back. His signing would have stalled due to his complex injury.
The Croatian winger had an incredible World Cup. His ability to transition during the game is impressive. His skills kit is very striking and will surely be in the orbit of several important clubs and among them, FC Barcelona.
The young Dutch winger is another of the options that Barça would be evaluating as a next addition. Frimpong has shown that he is very talented and his ceiling is quite far.
#rightbacks #Xavis #Barcelona #list
