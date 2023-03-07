Home page World

From: Felina Wellner

Elon Musk is one of the richest people in the world. © Susan Walsh/AP/dpa

Not least as Twitter CEO, Elon Musk is probably the best example of the fact that the super-rich tend to polarize. The US business magazine Forbes recently updated the top 10 richest people in the world.

Jersey City – All of the following people have one thing in common: billions of dollars in wealth. But to climb the ladder of success, they have all traveled very different paths. We take a closer look at their personalities.

10th place: Françoise Bettencourt-Meyers and family ($79.5 billion)

Françoise Bettencourt-Meyers has inherited a large amount: her grandfather is the founder of the internationally successful cosmetics company L’Oréal. Don’t you know your name? Unlike other super-rich, the richest woman in the world largely stays out of the media hustle and bustle.

9th place: Steve Ballmer ($81.1 billion)

NBL instead of IT: After 14 years as CEO of Microsoft, he has dedicated himself to a new life’s work. Today Steve Ballmer is the owner of the basketball team: Los Angeles Clippers. At his official launch in 2014, he revealed his leadership personality: loudly and enthusiastically interacting with the club’s fan base.

8th place: Mukesh Ambani ($82.7 billion)

Succeeding his father, Mukesh Ambani runs the petrochemical and textile company Reliance Industries, India’s largest private company. His priorities were clear even before he became a board member: he dropped out of his bachelor’s degree at an elite US university to devote himself to corporate projects at a young age.

7th place: Carlos Slim Helu and family ($90 billion)

Unlike most other super-rich, the Mexican telecommunications entrepreneur has refrained from charitable projects. Carlos Slim Helu puts his wealth into companies to support job creation.

6th place: Bill Gates ($105.1 billion)

The Microsoft founder is one of the best-known American entrepreneurs. Wanting to share his successes with those in need, he founded the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation with his ex-wife in 2000 and has since given billions of dollars to charitable causes.

5th place: Warren Buffet ($106 billion)

When it comes to stock trading, nobody can fool him: Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors in the world. But he has a down-to-earth demeanor and still lives in a modest Omaha home he bought decades ago.

4th place: Larry Ellison ($113 billion)

With his company Oracle, Larry Ellison is one of the most successful tech entrepreneurs. And that’s not all: The American owns what others dare not dream of: Lanai, a Hawaiian island.

3rd place: Jeff Bezos ($117 billion)

One company that probably everyone comes into contact with every day is the online retailer Amazon. And the face behind it is also world-famous: Jeff Bezos developed an online bookshop in his garage and founded amazon.com in 1994. The course for the following success has been set. Today, there seems to be nothing the company doesn’t offer.

2nd place: Elon Musk ($197.7 billion)

At the end of 2021, Elon Musk was still ahead. Since then, however, his fortune has been declining and he is “only” in second place. Did he overestimate himself with his Twitter purchase? Only Musk himself knows that for now.

1st place: Bernard Arnault ($205.7 billion)