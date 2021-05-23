Galileo Galilei bet on measuring everything that could be measured and, what could not, on making it measurable. Can the idiosyncrasy of a neighborhood and its socioeconomic characteristics be captured in numbers? It may not be easy, but the data on the distribution of income by households recently made public by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) help to get an idea of ​​what life is like in the area and the social class of its residents. Although any generalization always admits its nuances. It is obvious that money draws borders of various kinds and that not every child of a neighbor can afford to live where they want.

The most recent INE statistics, relative to 2018, are based on the census section, a territorial unit with a population of between 1,000 and 2,500 inhabitants. Within a municipality like Murcia, the section can include from several blocks to a complete district. Well, the area with the highest income of its residents in Murcia is the one that covers the area between the beginning of Santa Teresa Street and Segado Street, or what is the same, the heart of the Santa Catalina neighborhood, behind the back of the Plaza Santa Isabel. The average net income per inhabitant reaches 30,749 euros per year, and reaches 76,642 if we talk about complete households.

Reputed professionals and businessmen are distributed between downtown areas and urbanizations such as La Ladera, in Churra



“Professionals from various sectors reside here, but always with a high social status: doctors, architects, engineers or managers of important companies,” explains Francisco Iniesta, president of the Monte Eulía Building, located on Vinader Street. Francisco knows that the residents came to this area seeking to live in “the heart of the city.” “During the day, at a commercial level you have everything, and at night it is a quiet area; we just miss that work is done on reducing traffic, “says Iniesta, delighted to live in an area full of historic and cataloged buildings. In addition, he is aware that a good part of the neighbors – many of whom already have gray hair – have a second residence to which to flee when the heat increases.

The following areas with the highest income ‘per capita’ -all of them with more than 21,000 euros per inhabitant- are, in this order, Alfonso X and its surroundings; the area of ​​Las Claras and the Plaza del Romea; Juan Carlos I with Abenarabi; Gran Vía with Avenida Libertad and the surroundings of San Esteban; and the triangle that forms the beginning of Ronda de Levante, Juan XXIII and the Centrofama shopping center. Positions dance if the household income is taken into account, since other issues come into play, such as the number of cohabitants, the type of family or the amount of wages that come into the house.

In general, the middle or high income sections of the city – more than 15,000 euros – are concentrated north of the Segura river, taking Gran Vía as the main axis, until reaching Churra and Santiago and Zaraíche. It also includes the most riverside part of Carmen and El Infante, as well as a good part of San Antón and La Flota. The volume of income drops notably in neighborhoods that are more working-class or with a strong presence of immigration, such as San Andrés and San Juan (more than 12,000 euros), San Antolín and the southernmost area of ​​Carmen (around 10,000 euros ) or various points of Santa María de Gracia and Vistalegre, in its area near the Morales Meseguer hospital (about 13,000 euros per year).

Los Rosales, La Paz and Espiritu Santo have the lowest incomes, which are also limited in garden and field areas



The most unequal border



But the true frontier of money, where a steeper jump is seen, is in the depressed neighborhood of La Paz, located not far from the urban center, and where the average annual income falls in some sections to 4,533 euros. It is not surprising, since it is an area with an important stock of social housing in the Community, certain neighborhood conflicts and accumulating problems of squatting and drug trafficking. The Holy Spirit of Espinardo presents a similar situation, with between 5,772 and 7,109 euros of average annual net income, depending on the area analyzed, or the ‘507’ of the Infante, with just over 6,000 euros, both with great weight in the housing stock municipal.

With a somewhat different idiosyncrasy is Barriomar, which has a notable neighborhood movement in pursuit of the regeneration of the neighborhood and where the average earnings do not reach 7,000 euros in several of its census tracts.

But the point with the lowest per capita income in Murcia (4,329 euros) is outside the capital, not its urban areas. It is about Los Rosales and its surroundings, in El Palmar, the most populated district of the municipality. “We will not be the neighborhood with the highest income, but we should not be the one with the least, if the figures on paper were real,” defends the president of his neighborhood association, Juan Luis Jiménez.

The neighborhood leader recognizes that the neighborhood is “left out of the hand of God”, but also points out that it has a great weight of the underground economy. “On the one hand, there is the drug dealing carried out by various family clans; if not, how are you going to see certain cars in a social housing area, “he explains. On the other hand, it highlights the significant presence of immigrants among the neighbors, many of whom “work in the black in the fields.” “We work for a dignified coexistence, but if you don’t want problems, you know what you have to do,” he confesses.

Outside of the more urban environment, various enclaves of orchards or Campo de Murcia also register much lower incomes than the average. A paradigm of this situation is exemplified by Alquerías, with just over 7,000 euros of average annual income in some districts. «We are a working people, with modest incomes, in which there is no obvious poverty, but with certain factors to take into account: a lot of pensioners; homes in which no more than one salary enters and a significant presence of day laborers ”, explains his pediatrician, Fernando José González. “To top it all, we are a poorly communicated population and everyone who studies leaves us,” he concludes.

At the other extreme of the statistic is the Fuensanta environment and urbanizations such as La Ladera, in Churra, with an average income of 21,000 euros and an aerial image full of villas and private pools. Professionals such as those who live in the most exclusive areas of the urban center came to this last luxury colony in the 2000s. “Many have regretted their departure over time,” adds Iniesta. Living in the center is still cache … and measurable.