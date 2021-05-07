The regional government approved new measures this Friday after the extraordinary meeting of the Covid-19 Monitoring Committee due to the end of the state of alarm, which takes place at midnight this Saturday (May 9).

Measures in the Region of Murcia after the state of alarm



– Lifting the perimeter fence. The citizens of the Region will be able to leave the territory of the Community as of Sunday, as well as neighbors from other autonomies will be able to enter Murcia.

– End of night curfew. You can be on the street after midnight.

– The non-essential activity is closed from 00:00 to 6:00 in the morning. In relation to this, Even though there is no curfew, the catering establishments will not remain open after midnight.

– Social gatherings will be of a maximum of six people both in public and private spaces.

– In the hospitality premises, will also be a maximum of six people (not living together) per table on the terraces and inside the bars and restaurants -in the interior there were a maximum of four-. The gauges are 30% inside and 100% outside.

– Churches can be completed up to 75% of their capacity. At wedding and communion masses there may be a maximum of 50 people within the religious center.

– The capacity in ceremonies changes slightly. In weddings and communions there may be 50 people indoors (before they were 30) and 100 outdoors.