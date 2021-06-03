The regional government approved new measures against the coronavirus on Monday after the ordinary meeting of the Covid-19 Monitoring Committee, held at the San Esteban Palace.

Measures in the Region of Murcia after the state of alarm



– The non-essential activity is closed from 1:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. A) Yes, the bars and restaurants of the Community may be open until 1.00 starting at dawn from Tuesday to Wednesday.

– Social gatherings will be of a maximum of six people both in public and private spaces.

– In the hospitality premises, the maximum number of diners will also be of six people (not living together) per table, both on the terraces and in the bars and restaurants. The gauges are at 50% inside and 100% outside.

– The capacity in mass events will be of a maximum of 2,000 people outdoors and 850 indoors.

– The capacity allowed in churches and other places of worship will continue to be 75% of their capacity. At wedding and communion masses there may be a maximum of 50 people within the religious center.

– The capacity in ceremonies is also maintained. At weddings and communions, there may be 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors..

– Vehicle restrictions are not modified either and the measures established in the order from April 28 to June 10 will continue.

-The maximum capacity allowed both indoors and outdoors for funerals and wakes has also been established.

-As for one of the most popular summer activities among the youth population, summer camps and schools, a series of recommendations and maximum allowed capacities have been established for common areas and dining rooms.