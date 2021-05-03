A month starts and that means games for Xbox Game Pass will be announced. And according to a rumor almost all Resident Evil games would be advertised for the service. Almost, because Resident Evil Village would be excluded. According to the rumor that comes from Reddit, the announcement would be made this week, and it would feature the entire collection of games in the saga, something that we have already seen with games like Final Fantasy from Square Enix and also Yakuza from Sega.

The Xbox Game Pass has become the opportunity to meet and play those great video games that have marked the history of gaming. With nearly every Final Fantasy game in the service, players of all ages have the opportunity to experience one of the most iconic sagas. As well as the Yakuza games (which were not previously available on Xbox). With the possible arrival of almost all Resident Evil games to Xbox Game Pass everything could be even better.

Resident Evil games coming to Xbox Game Pass

Any kind of speculation is possible when it comes to games coming to Xbox Game Pass. After what Microsoft has done to position its service And with the subscriber base growing exponentially, it seems like any game could come along. And why not, also a collection of titles like the Resident Evil games. Of course, this is nothing more than a rumor without any proof shared on reddit, but no less interesting for that.

In addition to the Resident Evil games, Stardew Valley would be announced to come to Xbox Game Pass. And the announcement would be Thursday of this week. The Resident Evil games that would come to Xbox Game Pass would be: RE0, RE Code Veronica, RE (the Gamecube remake), RE2, RE3, RE4, RE5 and RE6. There would also be Revelations 1 and 2. It has also been insisted that Tales of Arise could hit Microsoft’s launch service.