EP Sunday, July 24, 2022, 12:58



The deadline for those under 35 years of age in the Region of Murcia to apply until May 30, 2023 for direct aid aimed at facilitating the payment of rent and guaranteeing access to a home to one of the sectors of the population with the greatest difficulties and scarce economic resources starts this Monday, July 25.

The amount of the subsidy will be 250 euros per month per young person who resides in a rented house or room and which constitutes their habitual residence. The concession period will be counted from January 1 of this year and will be granted for a maximum term of 24 months.

Requirements for the young rental voucher of the Region of Murcia



– The beneficiaries of this aid are those young people between 18 and 35 years of age who are owners or who are in a position to sign a rental contract or transfer of use of the home or room that is the object of the aid requested.

-The amount referring to the home or room will be financed, excluding any other concept such as the garage or storage room.

– The maximum rental income of the dwelling will be 600 euros per month and in the case of the room it must be equal to or less than 300 euros per month. The total of the aid received by the young residents in the same dwelling may not exceed the rental price.

– Young people who apply for this aid will have to have a maximum income of 24,318 euros, equivalent to three times the Multiple Effects Public Income Indicator (IPREM).

– Applications may be submitted electronically through the Single Electronic Registry, accessible at the address ‘www.sede.carm.es’, and must be accompanied by the rental contract, proof of payments made since January of this year and the registration certificate, among other documents.

3,000 beneficiaries



The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, José Ramón Díez de Revenga, recalled that young people “are finding it increasingly difficult to reach the end of the month and with this help we want to respond to their needs and alleviate the family economy” and added that it is expected to serve some 3,000 beneficiaries.

“The regional government is absolutely committed to young people,” stressed the counselor, who explained that the regional executive advanced the first 8.8 million euros of this measure, valued at 17.6 million, while the transfer from the central government arrives to which “he was engaged months ago.”

Díez de Revenga stressed that the purpose is “to make it easier for young people to access a home” and added that this measure is added to others of the Regional Home Strategy, which includes the guarantee line for the purchase of their first housing or the new model of protected housing.