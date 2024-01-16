Traveling abroad is a desire shared by many, whether to study, work or simply enjoy a well-deserved vacation. However, depending on the country you wish to visit, the requirements and processes may vary.

In the case of USA, You must present a visa to be able to enter the country.

(Be sure to read: The countries you can enter with a green card from the United States).

To do this, you must carry a series of forms and present various documents depending on the purpose of your visit. For example, for questions of tourism or visitor You must present your passport, DS-160 formpresent an interview and, if all this passes, you will be able to obtain your visa.

But this comes at a cost. For example, The B1, B2 and BCC, intended for tourism and business, have a price of 185 dollars (approximately 724,000 Colombian pesos).

As of June 17, 2023, an increase of $25 was effective in most categories (B1/B2). See also Economy - Germany and the United States attack oil companies for high gasoline prices

However, in some cases this document could be completely free.

In what cases can you apply for a free visa?

According to the website of the United States Embassy in Colombiathere are three options in which you can apply to have a reduction in the visa fee or even a completely free visa fee.

However, keep in mind that each process is different, so you must take into account its particularities.

(Also: Countries to which Colombians will be able to travel without needing a visa in 2024).

Visa. Reference image.

At first, there is the visa granted to refugees and asylees. Asylum in the US is a form of legal protection that allows people who have been persecuted or fear persecution in their country of origin to shelter in this territory permanently.

For it, You must be physically present in the United States and demonstrate that you have a well-founded fear of being persecuted.

In the second case, there is the U visa, which is granted to those who have been victims of domestic violence or human trafficking. It protects those who have suffered from domestic violence, sexual abuse, human trafficking and other crimes, also to those who have suffered mental or physical abuse as a result of said crimes and are willing to collaborate with the authorities.

To do this you must present:

Form I-918, Petition for U Nonimmigrant Status and Supplement B, also known as Form Supp-B in English. A personal statement describing the criminal activity of which you were a victim. Form I-192 if applicable.

Thirdly, according to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) page, people who “are outside the United States can apply for a temporary stay permit in United States for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit“.

To do this you must fill out the Form I-131 and a Travel Document request.

(Read here: The United States restricted the visa for hundreds of citizens of a Latin country).

How much does it cost to get a United States visa in Colombia?



As of June 17, 2023, an increase of $25 was effective in most categories (B1/B2).

In the case of visas based on petitions (H, L, O, P, Q and R), the increase was 15 dollars, and for investor visas, 110 dollars were added to the amount. Even so, keep in mind that to date there has not been any increase nor has another increase been announced for 2024.

With this in mind, please note that the rates were as follows:

– Visitor visa for business or tourism (B1/B2 and BCC): 185 dollars (approximately 724,000 Colombian pesos).

– Visa for workers (H, L, O, P, Q and R): 205 dollars (802,000 Colombian pesos, on average).



– Visas for merchants and investors: 315 dollars (1,233,199 Colombian pesos, on average).

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news in EL TIEMPO