Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon will arrive in less than two weeks, and FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have revealed the full requirements for pc of the game, both with and without ray tracing. In general, the requirements are very reasonable, which seems to be in line with a game that looks polished, but not necessarily innovative in terms of technology. Even the requirements for ray tracing aren’t very high, though it’s important to mention that ray tracing is only present in the workshop when you’re designing your mech, not during regular play. You can consult the complete requirements for pc of Armored Core VI next.

Minima

Operating System: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790K, Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X, AMD Ryzen 5 2600

RAM: 12GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB

DirectX: DirectX 12

Storage: 60GB

recommended

Operating System: Windows 10/Windows 11

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700, Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X, AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 12GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 590 8GB or Intel Arc A750 8GB

Storage: 60GB

Minima (with Ray-Tracing enabled)

Operating System: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790K, Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X, AMD Ryzen 5 2600

RAM: 12GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 6600 8GB

Storage: 60GB

Recommended (with Ray-Tracing enabled)

Operating System: Windows 10/Windows 11

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700, Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X, AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 12GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2070 8GB or AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT 8GB or Intel Arc A770 16GB

Storage: 60GB

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon will come to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and PS5 on August 25.

Via: WCCF Tech

Editor’s note: I already mentioned it, this franchise is not for me, but I’m hearing so much hype around this game that it might give it a chance to catch me.