He massone of the most emblematic dishes of Mexican gastronomy, is a delicious sauce that has won the hearts of locals and foreigners alike.

However, the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) has issued a warning about industrialized versions of this delicacy, pointing out that excessive consumption could be harmful to health.

Mole has become an emblem of Mexico’s culinary richness, with regional recipes that vary in flavor and preparation.

However, the popularity of industrialized moles has been increasing, offering a quick and convenient option for lovers of this sauce. But what do they really contain? industrialized moles?

According to Profeco’s Consumer Magazine, industrialized moles contain a series of ingredients that make them less healthy than their homemade counterparts. These include preservatives, colorings, flavor enhancers and antioxidants.

Excessive consumption of these additives could have negative health effectsfrom cardiovascular problems to blood pressure risks.

Saturated fats and added sugars are also a point of concern in industrialized moles. Some brands use vegetable oils or hydrogenated fats, which can increase blood cholesterol levels and the risk of cardiovascular disease. In addition, moles with high sugar content can be harmful if consumed in excess.

To help consumers make informed decisions, Profeco has evaluated 33 mole products in paste and powder presentations. The results reveal a list of brands that do not meet quality standards, such as NOM-051-SCFI/SSA1-2010 and NOM-002-SCFI-2011. Some of the problems found include lack of proper labeling, unclear instructions, and insufficient nutritional claims.

Here we present some of the brands of industrialized moles that Profeco has failed:

Profeco analyzed 33 mole products in paste and powder presentations in their different varieties, such as red, black, chocolate, cocoa, shrimp mole, among others, with the aim of guaranteeing quality and accurate information for consumers.

The study was based on the evaluation of two main standards: NOM-051-SCFI/SSA1-2010 and NOM-002-SCFI-2011. These regulations are responsible for regulating food products in Mexico, ensuring that products meet quality standards and provide adequate information to consumers.

The industrialized mole brands that did not pass the Profeco evaluation and that presented deficiencies in different areas include:

Does not indicate shrimp content:

Mestizo cuisine: Mole with shrimp powder of 400 grams.

Does not indicate almond content:

Loves and flavors: Gourmet almond red mole of 300 grams.

Mestizo cuisine: 210 grams almond black mole.

Mestizo cuisine: Red almond mole of 210 grams.

Don Pancho: Red almond mole 500 grams.

They are missing a seal:

Chorus: Red mole paste of 365 grams.

Demane Artesanía Gourmet: Sacristy mole of 420 milliliters.

Healthy origin: 250 gram black mole.

San Pedro: Mole of 250 grams.

Does not present instructions for use:

10. The Taste of Oaxaca: Black Mole 500 grams.

Its instructions for use are not clear:

Don Rey: Red mole in paste of 250 grams.

They do not present a nutritional declaration of the prepared product:

Gurrumina: Mole poblano in almond paste of 350 grams.

The Taste of Oaxaca: 500 gram red mole.

Your label is not up to date:

The Taste of Oaxaca: 250 grams black mole.

Your nutrient declaration is not truthful:

Chorus: Artisanal red mole in paste of 365 grams.

Contains less than the declared net content:

Demane Artesanía Gourmet: Sacristy mole of 420 milliliters.

It presents a legend that it did not verify:

Mestizo Cuisine: Black mole powder of 400 grams.

The Profeco It also warns consumers about the importance of checking product labels before purchasing them and reporting any irregularities they find. Clear and accurate information on labels is essential for consumers to make informed decisions about the foods they purchase.

This action of the Profeco seeks to protect consumer rights and promote transparency in the food industry. Therefore, consumers are recommended to check labels and look for products that meet the quality regulations established by Profeco to ensure a safe and satisfactory culinary experience.