Jun 18 2021











Visit at home or outdoor gatherings

You can receive unlimited visitors at home again, so the maximum of four visitors will expire from next Saturday. Easy for birthdays, but remember: the advice remains to keep 1,5 meters away. The rule that you are not allowed to gather outside your family with more than four people (for example in the park) will also be abolished. The group size is no longer limited to a maximum. But the same applies here: keep your distance from each other.

Hospitality, theatres, shops and museums

The catering industry can open fully again from June 26, so no more mandatory closure at 10 p.m. Screens may also be placed on which, for example, football matches can be seen. However, a number of conditions still apply. In areas where guests sit at tables (such as restaurants), just like now, they must be at a sufficient distance from each other. The same applies to theaters and cinemas: not all seats can be used, because visitors must keep a sufficient distance.

For cafes without tables, the number of guests inside is limited: one customer per 5 square meters. This rule also applies to other locations where people do not sit at a table, such as shops, museums or music venues: the maximum number of visitors depends on the floor area.

face masks

From next Saturday, the mask obligation in shops and public buildings will expire. It will only remain in force in places where the 1.5 meters cannot be maintained. For example, at secondary schools, in public transport and at stations and at bus and tram stops, the obligation continues to apply. The same goes for airplanes and airports. At events such as festivals where people are close to each other, a mask can also be made mandatory or you can only enter with a corona ticket that should be arranged via an app from 1 July. It is then an access test, a vaccination certificate or proof that you have already had the virus. You can then show this proof at the entrance via an app on your phone. Under this condition, discotheques can also open again.

sports

Amateur competitions are allowed again, now also for adults and also with the public. But also here: keep 1,5 meters away.

working from home

You no longer have to work at home and can go back to the office. However, the employer must ensure that staff can keep their distance from each other, also in the elevator or in the canteen. In many companies, therefore, not everyone will be able to show up at the same time and working from home will remain necessary for at least part of the week.

Holidays

Anyone who goes on holiday abroad in July or August this summer and has not yet received two vaccinations can be tested for free in advance. Many countries want to see either a vaccination certificate or a test certificate before you are welcome. This PCR test can be arranged through the travel organization. If you book your trip on your own, you can visit a government website. Information about this will be announced soon, via the website Wijsopreis.nl.

Drink and sing

The ban on alcohol sales after 10 p.m. expires. Shouting and singing is also allowed, for example in stadiums.

In mid-August, it will be examined how and when the last step of the opening plan – letting go of the 1.5 meters and the other basic rules – can be taken.



