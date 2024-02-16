It is expected that in 2024 different reforms to the Federal Labor Law (LFT) in the Congress of the Mexican Union that benefit millions of workers throughout the national territory.

In this context, below We give you the list, and a brief explanation of the reform proposals to the Federal Labor Law (LFT) that are contemplated to be debated during 2024.

Reduction of the working day to 40 hours

It was the Morena bench in the Chamber of Deputies that presented last year the proposal to reform the LFT to reduce the work week of workers from 48 hours to 40 hours, that is, give 2 days of rest to workers for every 5 days worked. The legislative amendment has faced various difficulties, to the point that the lower house held an open parliament in October and November 2023. Meanwhile, the Jucopo announced that it will be in March 2024 when it will be debated again..

More holidays

Another of the labor reforms that will be studied in the Congress of the Union this 2024 will be the one that proposes adding more holidays for workers, adding the following to the LFT list:

*Thursday and Holy Friday of Holy Week

*May 5: Commemoration of the Battle of Puebla

*May 10: Mother's Day

*May 15 teacher's day

*November 1 and 2

*December 12th

The above means that, if the labor reform is validated, the previous days become mandatory rest days, or if they are worked, companies and employers must pay their workers triple.

Increase in bonus from 15 days to 30 days

Regarding the bonus, according to the Federal Labor Law (LFT), more specifically article 87, it has to be delivered by companies and employers before the 20th of December of each year.

These are the REFORMS to the LFT 2024 that make Mexican workers sigh/Photo: Unsplash

Meanwhile, regarding the amount that must be deposited as a bonus to workers in the formal sector, labor laws establish that this must be, at least, corresponding to 15 days of salary.

Now, it was in 2023 when the proposal to reform the Federal Labor Law (LFT) was presented in the Chamber of Deputies to increase the bonus that labor employees receive each year-end.

In this sense, the labor reform proposal contemplates that workers in the formal sector receive, instead of 15 days of salary as a bonus, 30 days of salary, that is, proposes a 100% increase in said legal benefit.

Increase in seniority premium from 12 days to 15 days

Finally, it should be remembered that a reform to article 162 of the LFT promoted by the ruling party was presented in the Senate of the Republic, which aims to give 15 days of salary for each year worked as a seniority bonus instead of only 12 days that are currently giventhis once the employee ends the employment relationship with the corresponding company or employer.

It should be taken into consideration, to conclude, that all the reforms to the LFT mentioned above They have not yet been approved in the Congress of the Union, so it cannot be said that they will come into force in 2024..