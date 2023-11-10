You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Millionaires vs. National
Mauricio Moreno. TIME
Millionaires vs. National
The date will be held between Sunday and Monday.
OF
The first date of the League semi-final home runs It starts this weekend, on Sunday with the group B matches, and on Monday with the group A matches.
The Arbitration Commission of the Colombian Federation de Fútbol announced the list of referees who will direct the matches valid for date 1 of the Final Quadrangulars of the BetPlay DIMAYOR II-2023 League.
The referees
BetPlay DIMAYOR LEAGUE II-2023
FINAL HOURS
DATE 1
Atlético Nacional vs. Millonaries FC
Central: GALLO NICOLAS – CALDAS
Assistant No.1: RUIZ DIONISIO – CÓRDOBA
Assistant No.2: NAVARRO WÍLMAR – SANTANDER
Fourth Referee: ESPINOSA DAVID – ANTIOQUIA
VAR: ACUÑA FERNANDO – BOYACÁ
AVAR: DAZA MARÍA – NORTH
America of Cali vs. Independent Medellin
Center: ORTEGA CARLOS – BOLÍVAR
Assistant No. 1: SOURCES DAVID – CESAR
Assistant No.2: PATIÑO JAVIER – META
Fourth Referee: ARARAT NOLBERTO – VALLE
VAR: JIMÉNEZ KÉINER – CESAR
AVAR: LEÓN JOHN – CALDAS
Deportivo Cali vs. Golden Eagles
Central: VERGARA ÉDER – CÓRDOBA
Assistant No.1: VELA SEBASTIÁN – BOGOTÁ
Assistant No.2: VÁSQUEZ YEISON – CALDAS
Fourth Referee: ULLOA DIEGO – VALLE
VAR: MANJARREZ NÉVER – CÓRDOBA
AVAR: CALDERÓN HERMINZUL – BOGOTÁ
Sports Tolima vs. Junior Athletic
Central: DELGADO LUIS – VALLE
Assistant No.1: ORTIZ RICHARD – QUINDÍO
Assistant No.2: CHARRYS ELKIN – BOLÍVAR
Fourth Referee: MAYORGA JAIRO – TOLIMA
VAR: PÉREZ MAURICIO – ANTIOQUIA
AVAR: PADILLA GIOVANNI – BOGOTÁ
