The Argentinian Lionel Messi and the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo will not only join the “Club of the Five” in the Qatar 2022 World Cup -the players who have played in the most World Cups in history-, but they also have new records with which to leave their footprint in the competition.

Lionel Messi

Greater number of parties: Messi He has played a total of 19 games spread over four World Cups, one less than Javier Mascherano, two less than Diego Maradona, in Argentina, and six less than the German Lothar Matthaus, who leads this classification. During the first phase he can become the Argentine with the most World Cup matches and, if he reaches the final, surpass Matthaus.

Greatest number of victories: The German Miroslav Klose accumulated 17 wins in four World Cups (from Korea-Japan 2002 to Brazil 2014). Messi He has been twelve (2 in Germany 2006, 4 in South Africa 2010, 5 in Brazil 2014 and 1 in Russia 2018) He would have to overcome the semifinal with the perfect pace.

First player to give assists in five World Cups: He is already the only one to give assists in four World Cups (5) and he can raise the bar. In addition, he is three assists from Diego Maradona, who leads this relationship.

Lionel Messi with Argentina during the 2018 World Cup in Russia / Jam Media

More matches as captain: The list of World Cup matches with the armband headed by the Mexican Raphael Marquez (17) and Diego Maradona (16) is also in danger, because Messi He has added 12 since in 2010 it was Maradona himself, then coach, who decided, first to name him second captain and, later, to give Javier Mascherano the bracelet by not lining up against Greece, in the South African World Cup.

Longest time elapsed since the first goal in a World Cup and the last: Here he comes into direct competition with Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored his first goal on June 17, 2006, just one day after ‘La Pulga’ debuted against Serbia . Both are favored, in addition, by the change of dates of the Qatar World Cup 2022from summer to autumn.

First Argentine to score in four World Cups: Maradona (1982, 86 and 94), Gabriel Batistuta (1994, 98 and 2002) did so in three World Cups. Furthermore, with six goals, Messi He is two behind Maradona and 4 behind Batistuta to become the top scorer for the Albiceleste in World Cups.

Cristiano Ronaldo

First to score in 5 World Cups: Christian It debuted 16 years ago against Iran and, since then, it has not missed any World Cup, with a total of 7 goals.

Portugal’s top scorer in World Cups: With a goal in Germany 2006, another in South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014, plus 4 in Russia 2018, Ronaldo is only two goals away from the 9 goals scored by the “black panther” Eusebio in England 66′ .

More times captain in World Cups: In dispute with Lionel MessiCristiano’s eleven captaincies give him the chance to surpass Diego Maradona and even Márquez if he reaches the final. Christian He made his debut as captain in his second World Cup, in South Africa 2010 (4 games), continued in Brazil 2014 (3) and in Russia 2018 (4).

Longest time elapsed between the first goal and the last in a World Cup: Lionel Messi leads him in a single day (he scored on June 16, 2006) but Portugal plays all its first phase matches in the Qatar World Cup 2022 two days after the Albiceleste.