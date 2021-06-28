Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with the European Championship has ended. His team, Portugal, was eliminated in the round of 16 against Belgium. Cristiano will not play again in this edition and who knows if he will reach 2024. Four games in which he has been a scorer and has broken 8 records.
Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player in history to have participated in five different editions of the Eurocup. The attacker has participated in the 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2021 editions.
The most difficult yet. Cristiano Ronaldo has not only participated in five European Cups, but has scored in all of them. In the picture, the Portuguese forward celebrates a goal against the Netherlands in 2004.
Cristiano Ronaldo is the European footballer with the most goals between the Eurocup and the World Cup. The Portuguese started the competition in second position, tied Klose with his goal against Germany (on the 19th), and surpassed him with two goals against France.
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored three penalty goals in four Euro Cup games. The figure is not only surprising due to the number of matches. He is the footballer with the most penalty goals in an edition.
Cristiano Ronaldo is the player who has participated in the most editions of the Eurocup and has actively played in all of them, which is why he also holds the record for games played. No one else has played 24 games.
Cristiano Ronaldo is the player with the most matches in the European Championship because he is also the player with the most wins. Winning matches allows you to advance and Cristiano has been victorious in 12 matches.
Cristiano Ronaldo already started the competition as the top scorer in the Eurocup, but he was tied at nine with Platini. The Portuguese has unseated him, he has added five more goals to his private account: 14.
Cristiano Ronaldo has tied with Ali Daei at 109 goals as the top scorer in the history of international teams.
