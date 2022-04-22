A large part of the fans of Club Deportivo Guadalajara remain hopeful that Matias Almeyda return to the Sacred Flock, however, that possibility is still far from reality according to the journalist David Medrano.
Due to the bad moment of the rojiblanco team and the lack of a definitive technical director, coupled with the recent departure of the ‘Bare‘ from San Jose Earthquakesthey would make think that things were lining up for the return of the ‘Shepherd‘, however, the team’s board will continue without contemplating him among the candidates to take the bench.
The commentator of Aztec Sports revealed the details so Almeida he is banned from the Sacred Flock.
“In the Vergara family they do not forgive Matías Almeyda for some attitudes. Beyond the lawsuit that Matías had with Amaury, which was ultimately a discussion of someone who passed the drinks at some point, but the other thing was that it was very recorded that in the last two games of the Concachampions, Semifinal and Final, it was that they were not paid the title prize “
– David Medrano.
“In the warm-up of both games, Guadalajara did not do it with the official shirt. They ordered to make shirts without an advertising brand and with those they did the warm-up, causing them to have an argument with Puma: ‘I am paying you a fortune and you do the warm-up with a shirt because they are angry.’ They have not forgiven Almeyda for that,” said the communicator.
That event took place in 2018, where Matias Almeyda supported the players during their demonstration because the board, which was going through a severe economic crisis, had not complied with the payment of the prizes for achieving the League and Cup double, so they protested wearing white shirts at the warm-up, causing the annoyance of the directors of the Guadalajara squad who received complaints from the sports brand Puma.
