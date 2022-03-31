Jesús ‘Canelo’ Angulo has become one of the most popular players for Chivas del Guadalajara. The midfielder has achieved this status not necessarily because of his performance on the pitch, but because of the popularity of his podcast. In his audiovisual project, the Atletico footballer interviews teammates from the club and players from other institutions in an entertaining and original way, which has earned him recognition from the audience.
According to the most recent reports, Angulo would not have rejoined Chivas de Guadalajara’s training sessions this Wednesday, March 30, after the Sacred Flock’s mini-tour of the United States during the FIFA Date. Through his social networks, the player published videos in which he appears at the Banorte Stadium, a building where the Dorados de Sinaloa, his former team, play.
In the recordings, the player appears playing soccer with other people and it is said that these will be part of the podcast of the Guadalajara element. So far neither the board nor the player have commented on the matter and it is not known if this was part of an indiscipline or the midfielder had permission to be absent from practice.
The Chivas board, according to a column on the Mediotiempo portal, would not be convinced or satisfied that the content generated by ‘Canelo’ Angulo through its platforms, since more than once it has shown some shortcomings of the red and white institution, among other indiscretions.
#reasons #Jesús #Angulo #returned #Chivas #training
