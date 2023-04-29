He Manchester City achieved a great victory over the Arsenal in the Premier Leaguee, beating them 4-1 and being only two points behind them in the fight for the title. Those led by Pep Guardiola They showed a high level and were completely superior. One of the great highlights was Erling Haaland, who was fundamental throughout the match and converted the last goal of the game, while Kevin DeBruyne scored two and John Stones one.

The performance of Erling Haaland on this magical night has led to many comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldowho suffered another failure in the Saudi King’s Cup by losing in the semifinals with Al Wahda and, in addition, he was defeated in the classic against al hilal for the local league. Wayne Rooney also referred to this comparison, assuring that no one plays better than the “Android” at this moment and that deserves to win the Golden Ball this season.

Erling Haaland keep hitting the race Cristiano Ronaldobreaking a new record after the victory of the Manchester City about him Arsenal. He has been directly involved in 57 goals (49 goals, eight assists) in 43 appearances in all competitions this season15 more than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues, scoring or assisting every 58 minutes on average.

Cristiano Ronaldo left the glory years in Europe AFP

By contrast, Cristiano Ronaldo continue to have difficulties Saudi Arabia and is relegated to the excellent level of Erling Haaland.