The Executive Committee of the Spanish Confederation of Medical Unions (CESM) approved on Tuesday the call for a strike throughout Spain for the month of May against the draft framework presented by the Ministry of Health. The initiative seeks to achieve a legislative change that allows toilets negotiate your working conditions ensuring a real representation in the regulation of their rights and obligations.

As explained by the Andalusian Medical Union (SMA), which supports this strike, the decision occurs as a consequence of the contentious that this organization and CESM have been maintaining with the Ministry of Health during the last two years, in which they have been carried out Meetings of the negotiation To modify the frame statute.

“Endless days with ridiculous breaks”

Thus, the SMA statement highlights the “unanimous” rejection of the draft that Mónica García’s team has elaborated. The organization argues that over the last 40 years it has seen “how rights have been cut while obligations were imposed without any counterpart” to doctors.

Specifically, they denounce “Have to endure endless work days in a mandatory waywith ridiculous breaks, ignoring the work times for retirement purposes, with overtime payments of less than an ordinary hour and with an administration that enhances, supports and shows the exclusive competences of doctors for other professions of lower requirements for other professions of lower requirements of training and capacity “.

The call for the strike conflict has as the first day on May 23, and has as its fundamental claim “the need for A singular negotiation To legislate a statute of the doctor and the optional in which the obligations and rights of the doctors and doctors of the National Health System as a basic state of the State are regulated, which equals all the doctors of Spain in their working conditions and that allows to fidelize a group that feels especially mistreated in recent years in its task of providing the best possible health care for the population. “

