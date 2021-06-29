Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The Egyptian judicial authorities revealed the reasons and reasons for supporting the death sentence for 12 leaders of the terrorist Brotherhood, and reducing the punishment for others from death to life, while supporting the rest of the previously issued sentences against the defendants in the “Raba’a sit-in” case.

The Egyptian Court of Cassation stated that the contested ruling resulted in the conviction of the appellants, as accomplices in crimes in application of the law of assembly, stressing that there is no place for the appellants’ controversy in the disorder of the ruling regarding their consideration of the original perpetrators or accomplices in application of the ordinary principles of participation.

The Court of Cassation stressed that all the elements of the crime of participating in the gathering were proven, explaining that what the appellants raise about the Brotherhood is a group that is recognized as an association in the Ministry of Social Solidarity, does not make their actions immune to the sin mentioned in Article 86 bis of the Penal Code, when its members deviate from its goals and the purpose of its establishment. committing acts criminalized by law.

According to the rationale, it was decided that the origin in criminal trials is the conviction of the judge based on the evidence presented to him, so he may make his belief from any evidence or presumption that he is comfortable with, unless the law restricts him to a specific evidence stipulated by him.

She explained that since the appealed judgment was convinced by the evidence presented and the facts that were proven to him and the evidence he drew that the appellants joined a terrorist group established in contravention of the provisions of the law and participated in a gathering of more than five people intended to commit crimes of show of force and violence associated with premeditated murder. Initiating it with premeditation and premeditation, and what the judgment has mentioned in this regard is sufficient and justifiable in demonstrating the availability of the crimes whose material and moral elements are described, and what the appellants denounce the judgment about as shortcomings in this regard becomes unjust.

And she stressed that the circumstance of surveillance is sufficient for its realization just by the offender waiting for the victim for a period of time, long or short, in a place where he is expected to come to him, in order to arrive at his surprise by attacking him, and to search for the availability of premeditated and premeditated circumstance from the releases of the subject judge, which he deduces from the circumstances of the case and its elements as long as these elements Those circumstances are not incompatible with that conclusion.

The Court of Cassation responded in its ruling on the invalidity of the interrogation of the accused, explaining that the ruling was presented to the appellants to argue that their interrogation in the investigations was invalid due to the absence of a lawyer with them, in addition to the presence of cases of flagrante delicto and speeding due to fear of losing evidence, which allows the investigator to expedite the interrogation without appointing a lawyer to attend the investigation. If the assessment of this speed is left to the investigator under the supervision of the trial court as long as it has approved it for the justifiable reasons it cited, as is the case in the case presented, the obituary in this regard is invalid.