Since its inception in 1997, one piece it has earned a special place in the hearts of anime and manga lovers. The epic story of pirates, adventure, and camaraderie has captivated audiences of all ages, leading to the creation of over a thousand exciting anime episodes and an impressive number of manga volumes. But the trace of one piece It does not stop there, since its influence has transcended to the big screen and now to streaming platforms.

The news that Netflix was working on a live-action series of one piece generated an exciting buzz among the fans. It’s no surprise that enthusiasm is accompanied by some apprehension, as previous attempts to adapt iconic Japanese works into live-action have not always been well received. However, fans are also full of hope that this adaptation will manage to capture the essence and magic that have made one piece be so dear

Uncertainty about the fate of this adaptation has been a hot topic. can Netflix to finally deliver an adaptation that lives up to fan expectations and does justice to the vast and rich history of one piece? The answer to this question seems to be on the horizon, since the ratings of the live-action series of one piece on Rotten Tomatoes have begun to surface.

The early ratings and reviews bode well for fans as they indicate that the series is being well received. While it’s still early days to draw any definitive conclusions, the fact that the series is receiving positive reviews comes as a relief to those who have been eagerly waiting to see how this live-action adaptation plays out.

Everything seems to indicate that Netflix He finally did it, it is curious to note that even the rating of the audience exceeds that of the specialized press.

But you can be the best judge watching the series, which premieres today August 31, 2023 in Netflix.

Editor’s note: I’m going to see this one, and with those ratings it seems that everything will be fine, if it catches me, maybe I’ll start the long road of seeing more than a thousand anime chapters.