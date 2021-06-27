The first four eighth finals have been completed. These eight countries still have a chance of reaching the quarterfinals after Denmark, Italy, the Czech Republic and Belgium.
Eighth finals
• Wales – Denmark 0-4
• Italy – Austria 2-1
• Netherlands – Czech Republic 0-2
• Belgium – Portugal 1-0
• Monday, 6 p.m. in Copenhagen: Croatia – Spain
• Monday, 9 pm in Bucharest: France – Switzerland
• Tuesday, 6 p.m. in London: England – Germany
• Tuesday, 9pm in Glasgow: Sweden – Ukraine
Quarter-finals
• July 2, 6 p.m. in St. Petersburg: France/Switzerland – Croatia/Spain
• July 2, 2100 hrs in Munich: Belgium – Italy
• July 3, 6 p.m. in Baku: Czech Republic – Denmark
• July 3, 9 p.m. in Rome: Sweden/Ukraine – England/Germany
The semi-finals are at Wembley on Tuesday 6 and Wednesday 7 July, both at 9pm. The final will also be played at Wembley on Sunday 11 July.
