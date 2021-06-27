The first four eighth finals have been completed. These eight countries still have a chance of reaching the quarterfinals after Denmark, Italy, the Czech Republic and Belgium.











Eighth finals

• Wales – Denmark 0-4

• Italy – Austria 2-1

• Netherlands – Czech Republic 0-2

• Belgium – Portugal 1-0

• Monday, 6 p.m. in Copenhagen: Croatia – Spain

• Monday, 9 pm in Bucharest: France – Switzerland

• Tuesday, 6 p.m. in London: England – Germany

• Tuesday, 9pm in Glasgow: Sweden – Ukraine

Quarter-finals

• July 2, 6 p.m. in St. Petersburg: France/Switzerland – Croatia/Spain

• July 2, 2100 hrs in Munich: Belgium – Italy

• July 3, 6 p.m. in Baku: Czech Republic – Denmark

• July 3, 9 p.m. in Rome: Sweden/Ukraine – England/Germany

The semi-finals are at Wembley on Tuesday 6 and Wednesday 7 July, both at 9pm. The final will also be played at Wembley on Sunday 11 July.

