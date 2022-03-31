Yesterday, the selective teams qualified for the Qatar World Cup 2022 were defined. The Mexican team won by a score of 2-0 against El Salvador, in order to get their ticket to the winter fair.
El Tricolor took advantage of the Azteca Stadium venue to beat ‘La Selecta’ with goals from Uriel Antuna and Raúl Alonso Jiménez. With this victory, the Tricolor added 28 points and was positioned in second place in the competition.
- Canada 28 points
- Mexico 28 points
- United States 25 points
- *Costa Rica 25 points (repechage)
- Panama 21 points (eliminated)
- Jamaica 11 points (eliminated)
- El Salvador 10 points (eliminated)
- Honduras 4 points (eliminated)
Another of the teams that got their pass to Qatar was Canada. Despite having lost surprisingly in their last game by the minimum difference against Panama, the Maple Leaf team took first place with 28 points, although with a better goal difference than Mexico.
Third place went to United States. The stars and stripes team went from more to less and ended up staying in third position with 25 points, losing in the last game by a score of 2-0 against Costa Rica.
The fourth place went precisely to the Ticos, who gave the surprise to beat the United States as locals. With this victory, the Costa Ricans got 25 points, matching the northern country, but with a lower goal difference. Now, they will go to the playoffs to play in June and get their ticket to the World Cup.
On the other hand, the teams that said goodbye to all aspirations of the world Cup They were Panama, Jamaica, El Salvador and Honduras, teams that will now have to wait a whole cycle of 4 years to be able to return to the competition and have opportunities to play a tournament.
