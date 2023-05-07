The district administration of Bogotá has established new regulations and operations in the city’s soccer venues. This, after a meeting with different entities in El Campín.

New measures will be implemented in Bogotá starting this Sunday’s match, Millonarios vs. Santa Fe, for individualize the violent ones who cause acts of vandalism inside and outside the stadiums.

There will be a Police inspector in each scheduled game who will sanction this type of conflict administratively and in real time.

This official will be accompanied by leaders of the bars, Ombudsman and District Oversight as well as the human rights team of the Secretary of Government.

The provisions established in Law 1445 of 2011 will be applied, which establishes as sanctions:

– Imposition of a fine of five (5) to ten (10) current legal monthly minimum wages

– Prohibition to go to sports venues for a period between six (6) months to three (3) years, for the person who, within a sporting event, stadium, field or grandstand, commits any of the following conducts:

1. Intends to enter, or is in possession or possession of any type of firearm, knife, or any type of narcotics.

2. Promotes or causes violence against members of the public force.

3. Invade the field of play.

4. Do not comply with the recommendations of the logistics bodies in what has to do with the location and transit of unauthorized places for the public.

5. Incite or commit an act of physical or verbal aggression against another person, as well as damage to the public sports infrastructure.

Likewise, in accordance with what is indicated in article 359 of the Criminal Code, which defines the crime of using or launching dangerous substances or objects, with the penalty being: imprisonment from one (1) to five (5) yearsfor the person who, within a sporting event, uses, sends, or launches against a person, building or means of transport, a dangerous substance or object.

