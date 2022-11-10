PlayStation Stars, the company’s rewards system, is now available worldwide. In this way, the company has shared the list of all the prizes that users of this service can obtain throughout this month.

On this occasion, PlayStation has decided to celebrate, not only the launch of God of War: Ragnarokbut the 20th anniversary of Ratchet & Clank. In this way, here we tell you how to obtain each of the rewards that Stars has for us in November 2022.

God of War: Ragnarok.

If you managed to pre-order, or plan to buy God of War: Ragnarok via the PlayStation Store, you will be able to obtain the following commemorative item.

Ratchet & Clank.

The special figure of Ratchet will be available to all those who play any installment of the series available on PS4 and PS5.

Playstation 3

To commemorate the Black (Clear Black) and White (Ceramic White) PS3, everyone who enjoys a PS4 or PS5 game from today can get this figure.

tyrannosaurus rex

Just by playing any title on PS4 or PS5 you can get the monthly reward for November.

playstation eye

Like the latest rewards, you just need to experience a game on your PS4 or PS5 to get this figure that reminds us of one of the PS2 peripherals.

Fight of the Month campaign

Finally, when participating in a fight in Guilty Gear Strive, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Street Fighter V, Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, Mortal Kombat 11 either Tekken 7all PlayStation Stars users will be able to get this digital arcade.

Remember, the November PlayStation Star rewards are now available, and most require that you only enjoy one of the games that you can find in the extensive catalog of PS4 and PS5. On related topics, this is how the company celebrates the 20th anniversary of Ratchet & Clank. Similarly, these are the PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra games for this month.

Editor’s note:

I really don’t see much point in PlayStation Stars. While it’s possible to earn a couple of bankrolls for your account and spend them on PlayStation Store deals, these digital items aren’t something that will appeal to a large audience.

Via: PlayStation