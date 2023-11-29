These are the PS Plus games for December | Atomix

With December, a few hours away, PlayStation has taken on the task of revealing the games that will come to the PlayStation Plus service starting next month. On this occasion, we found three games which are quite fun, but are not essential for any gamer’s collection.

Starting December 5, and until January 1, 2024all PlayStation Plus users, regardless of their subscription level, will be able to enjoy the following three titles for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Lego 2K Drive | PS4, PS5

“Welcome to Bricklandia, home of a huge open-world Lego driving adventure. Race anywhere, play with whoever you want, build the rides of your dreams, and defeat a cast of wild racing rivals for the coveted Sky Trophy! Race through streets, seas and sands as you build the attractions of your dreams, brick by brick, and enjoy Lego 2K Drive’s extensive story mode. Play with a friend at home or with up to five friends online in cross-play enabled Play With Friends and Play With Everyone online modes. Explore Brickland together or show off your skills in Cup Series and Race modes. From mini-games to side missions, you’re in for a ton of vehicle-filled fun.”

Powerwash Simulator | PS4, PS5

“Grab your trusty pressure washer and blast away grime from vehicles, buildings, parks and more. PowerWash Simulator is a satisfying cleaning where stress is low and water pressure is high. Use your earnings as a professional pressure washer to upgrade your collection of washers, nozzles, cleaning fluids and extensions, allowing you to take on bigger jobs and get them sparkling more efficiently. Leave your mark alone in the dirt-covered city of Muckingham or kick back with friends in online co-op. The most important thing is to make sure you have good, clean fun.”

Saber | PS5

“Embark on a unique and unforgettable journey and guide Sable through her glide; a rite of passage that will take her across vast deserts and fascinating landscapes, crowned by the remains of spaceships and ancient wonders. Explore the dunes on your hovercraft, climb monumental ruins, and encounter other nomads as you uncover long-forgotten mysteries and discover who she really is behind her mask. With her unique art style and original Japanese Breakfast soundtrack, immerse yourself in the world of Sable and explore everything at your own pace. There are many things in this world waiting to be discovered.”

From this list, the most notable game is Sable, which will be available exclusively for PlayStation 5 users. Along with this, we remind you that You have until next December 4th to add to your library Mafia II: Definitive Edition, Dragon Ball: The Breakers and Aliens Fireteam Elite through PlayStation Plus.

With this, We must not forget that in the middle of the month titles for PlayStation Plus are also added in its Extra and Premium level. On related topics, Epic Games accuses PlayStation of its high prices. Similarly, PlayStation Portal sells more than the Xbox Series X|S.

Editor’s Note:

To close out the year, this list of PlayStation Plus games is somewhat weak. While Sable is an entertaining game that is worth your time, the overall selection is not something that attracts much attention, nor is it worth paying for the subscription if you are hesitating.

Via: PlayStation Blog