After an unfortunate leak yesterday, PlayStation has confirmed which three titles will be coming to PSPlus in April 2022. As expected, the information that emerged ahead of time turned out to be true.

On this occasion, all interested you will be able to download some of the following three games to your PS4 or PS5 between April 5 and May 2, 2022. These are:

–Hood Outlaws & Legends (PS4/5)

–Slay The Spire (PS4)

–Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated (PS4)

The three options presented to us are worth it. Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated is a remake of the classic THQ game we saw during the PS2 era. Slay The Spire is a fun indie roguelike with card elements. Hood Outlaws & Legends is an intense multiplayer with modes for PvP, PvE and PvPvE.

As an additional detail, person 5 will leave the PS Plus Collection of PS5 next May 11. On the other hand, we remind you that you have until April 4 to download Ark: Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, Ghostrunner (PS5) and Ghost of Tsushima: Legends. On related topics, here are the Xbox Games With Gold games for April. Similarly, Jim Ryan has pointed out that subscription services in video games will not be like Netflix.

Editor’s note:

The selection this time is quite interesting, and fun. Of this group, the one that catches my attention the most is Slay The Spiregiven that Hood Outlaws & Legends I’m not interested, and Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated I already platinized it.

Via: PlayStation